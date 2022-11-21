Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

All the key details as Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez and Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez will be in action when Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in World Cup group C on Tuesday.

The Reds have been linked with the midfielder over recent weeks despite him only signing for Benfica in the summer.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly on Liverpool's radar. IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 10:00am GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 5:00am ET

Pacific time: 2:00am PT

Central time: 4:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 3:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 8:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 11:00am (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

