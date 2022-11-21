ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWK9I_0jIzxCA400

All the key details as Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez and Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in Group C in Qatar on Tuesday.

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez will be in action when Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in World Cup group C on Tuesday.

The Reds have been linked with the midfielder over recent weeks despite him only signing for Benfica in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5Cw7_0jIzxCA400
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly on Liverpool's radar.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 10:00am GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 5:00am ET

Pacific time:  2:00am PT

Central time: 4:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 3:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 8:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 11:00am (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Portugal renew their bid for their first ever World Cup trophy when they face Ghana in Qatar.The Portuguese are nowadays seen as one of the major nations at the world championship, a status boosted by their Euro 2016 triumph, but the reality is that their best World Cup effort was a third-placed finish in 1966. They did come fourth in 2006 but have not gotten past the last 16 since, exiting at that stage in 2010 and 2018 while crashing out in the group in 2014. LIVE! Follow Portugal vs Ghana with our live blogWith superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leading...
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated

In a statement released today by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy