Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ECU Health names first chief nursing executive
GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together
This year's goal is to provide 1.8 million meals for our neighbors in need, the ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 19 - December 7.
The Robesonian
RCC’s VP Patrena Benton Elliott named President of Halifax Community College
LUMBERTON — RCC’s Vice President of Instruction and Student Support Services Patrena Benton Elliott is on the move and will be headed north as she assumes the role of president at Halifax Community College in January. Halifax Community College is located in Weldon, a small town that is...
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
wunc.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
After Hedingham shooting took his fiancée, Raleigh man turns mourning to motivation
Robert Steele has turned his mourning into motivation, using a platform he never wished to have to address escalating gun violence.
cbs17
Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
neusenews.com
Greene County Middle School Jr BETA Inducts 66 New Members
Snow Hill – On Friday, November 18, Greene County Middle School’s Award winning Jr Beta Club inducted 66 new members. This was the first fall in person induction since 2019, as the Pandemic prevented the school from holding in person events. Current Members and new members and their families attended the event held in the school’s gym.
Working homeless struggle in Wake County to secure warm beds for their family
Working by day but still sleeping in a car by night. A growing group of people in Wake County are unable to find a steady home despite being employed.
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for Thanksgiving
Starting today, the famous gas station/convenience store Sheetz will be dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving holiday at every location that sells that specific type of gas.
WITN
Two sisters, one from England, other from ENC, reunite nearly 60 years after separation at birth
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two sisters, one from England and the other from Eastern Carolina, finally reunited face to face more than 60 years after being separated at birth. The reunion took place at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tuesday night. Amanda Brooks flew in from England to meet her long-lost sister,...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
cbs17
Johnston County Schools to implement security systems
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
WITN
Gas prices in Greenville plummet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
Comments / 0