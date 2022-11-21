ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

WNCT

ECU Health names first chief nursing executive

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After an extensive national search and interview process with stakeholders from across the organization, ECU Health is pleased to announce Trish Baise, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE as ECU Health’s first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE). Dr. Baise will officially join ECU Health on Jan. 1, 2023. “The creation of the CNE position and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Local hospital care at risk — again

Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh nonprofit delivers 1,200 Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Rescue Mission delivered 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens. These seniors usually get food from Meals on Wheels but since the nonprofit doesn’t serve on Thanksgiving, the Rescue Mission is filling that void. Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare the food with turkey,...
RALEIGH, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Middle School Jr BETA Inducts 66 New Members

Snow Hill – On Friday, November 18, Greene County Middle School’s Award winning Jr Beta Club inducted 66 new members. This was the first fall in person induction since 2019, as the Pandemic prevented the school from holding in person events. Current Members and new members and their families attended the event held in the school’s gym.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
indyweeknc

A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Johnston County Schools to implement security systems

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County School Board voted to improve safety and security in all public schools on Monday evening. The board voted unanimously to implement “state-of-the-art” security systems in each of the district’s schools. “The safety and security of our students and staff...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gas prices in Greenville plummet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
GREENVILLE, NC

