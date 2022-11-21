Diesel, one of 2022’s hottest brands thanks to Glenn Martens, has unveiled its Pre-Fall 2023 collection filled with denim, denim and more denim. The range celebrates Diesel’s roots while presenting Martens’ new vision for the Italian label. Martens shared in a conversation with Vogue Runway that the collection was designed with everyone in mind: “Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.” He continued, “It’s this breaking boundaries, no bullshit attitude. Sexy and fun.”

3 DAYS AGO