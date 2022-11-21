Columbus Dispatch high school newsletter: Plan your weekend accordingly

Happy Tuesday!

(Or is Tuesday our Wednesday this week?)

The first transitional period of the year continues in high school sports. Three football teams — Bloom-Carroll, Gahanna and Newark Catholic — will practice on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for state semifinals Friday and Saturday.

This is old hat for the Green Wave, who are in the state semifinals for the 28th time. The Bulldogs are here for the third year in a row, but for the first time in Division III after reaching the previous two years in Division IV.

The Lions, meanwhile, haven’t been this far in a generation. Regional champions didn’t even have to win a game to reach the state semifinals back in 1982; all four just met up with a trip to the final on the line.

Winter sports officially began Friday with girls basketball, bowling and hockey. More on that below.

Boys basketball tips off Wednesday night, with gymnastics, swimming and wrestling starting after the holiday.

Here’s a look at the news of the week:

Football: Most of the area’s regional finals were thrillers. Gahanna held off New Albany in Division I, Region 3, while Bloom-Carroll played a rare close game to outlast Watterson in Division III, Region 11, and Newark Catholic shut down powerful Hannibal River in Division VII, Region 27.

Olentangy Liberty and Harvest Prep’s seasons came to an end Friday.

Read all about the games here , and while you’re at it check out my column on how the Lions continue to make this arguably their best season ever.

My 5 Things We Learned in the regional finals is online now . Jarrod Ulrey’s 5 Things To Watch in the state semifinals will be on our website Wednesday, as will our predictions for all the state semifinals.

Winter sports underway: The ThisWeek sports staff long has named postseason super 12 teams, honoring every sport’s top players. In the fall, we expanded to a preseason super 12 as well as our projected top seven teams in each sport.

Did we get it right? Decide for yourself by perusing our girls basketball and hockey lists.

Statewide media voted on the top 23 boys and girls basketball players across Ohio. Several area players made those lists.

If you want to incorporate a full day of boys basketball into your Thanksgiving weekend, check out the All-Ohio High School Hoops Showcase on Saturday. Fourteen games will be evenly split between Reynoldsburg High School’s Livingston and Summit campuses, and all four defending state champions will participate in Pickerington Central (Division I), Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (II), Cincinnati Taft (III) and Richmond Heights (IV).

Here is the full schedule.

Don't fret, hockey fans — the Chiller Thanksgiving Classic is back this weekend as well. Virtually every area team and the cream of the crop statewide will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Chillers Dublin, North and Easton. The full schedule is here .

Athlete of the week: Our 14th poll for this week’s Athlete of the Week is open through 4 p.m. Friday. We have nine nominees this week.

Nominations are accepted through noon Monday for events of the previous week. Learn how to nominate an athlete here .

Last week’s winner was Thomas Worthington field hockey standout Sophia Borghese . The freshman had two goals, including the game winner, and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Watterson in the state final.

That’s it for this week. If you like what you see, continue to subscribe to the Dispatch. Tell a friend to check us out, too. Your support is incredibly important to us, and we thank you for it.

See you next week!

Dave Purpura, sports reporter

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Dispatch high school newsletter: Plan your weekend accordingly