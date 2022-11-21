Bodega and New Balance have come together to rework the 90/60 shoe. Dubbed “Age of Discovery,” the collaboration spotlights the silhouette, which incorporates elements from New Balance’s classic 990 line. The kicks arrive with different textures of mesh on the base of the upper in shades of pastel blue, along with suede overlays and hits of brown and gray throughout. A shaggy suede material on the tongue contrasts the overall look, accompanied by a light brown hue on the laces. The design is complete with a white and khaki green midsole equipped with ABZORB technology at the forefoot. The “N” logo on the lateral comes in gray, while the medial features the footwear giant’s branding in a dark purple hue.

1 DAY AGO