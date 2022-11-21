Read full article on original website
Hypebae
'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega on the Connection She Feels With Dark Roles
Jenna Ortega is opening up about why she’s drawn towards playing sinister roles. The actor is currently starring in Netflix‘s Wednesday, playing the titular role of Wednesday Addams, which she feels passionate about. “I think we find each other,” Ortega told Olivia Rodrigo during her latest interview with...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Hypebae
Bodega x New Balance Reunite for "Age of Discovery" 90/60 Collab
Bodega and New Balance have come together to rework the 90/60 shoe. Dubbed “Age of Discovery,” the collaboration spotlights the silhouette, which incorporates elements from New Balance’s classic 990 line. The kicks arrive with different textures of mesh on the base of the upper in shades of pastel blue, along with suede overlays and hits of brown and gray throughout. A shaggy suede material on the tongue contrasts the overall look, accompanied by a light brown hue on the laces. The design is complete with a white and khaki green midsole equipped with ABZORB technology at the forefoot. The “N” logo on the lateral comes in gray, while the medial features the footwear giant’s branding in a dark purple hue.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Lisa Brings Chivas Regal to the Metaverse
For the next phase of Chivas Regal and Lisa‘s partnership, the whisky brand is venturing into the metaverse for its first-ever virtual experience. Dubbed ‘Regal Planet,’ the immersive, virtual experience will feature the BLACKPINK star and offer attendees the chance to utilize custom avatars, visit the ‘Rise Up’ welcome lobby and interact with other guests. Attendees will also be able to visit the ‘Hustle Area,’ which allows them to learn more about Chivas and its extensive range of blended whiskies. 3D bottles will also show visitors how to recreate signature cocktail recipes and showcase the perfect serve.
39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog
Sometimes, a really basic meme just hits the spot.
Hypebae
You Can Buy Romeo Hunte's Pieces for Less Than $100 USD at Amazon’s The Drop
Amazon‘s The Drop welcomes Romeo Hunte to its portfolio of on-trend collaborations. The Brooklyn men’s and womenswear designer, known for partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger and styling A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Zendaya, and Selena Gomez, has unveiled a limited-edition capsule range inspired by the artistry of blending tailoring and street style.
Hypebae
Margot Robbie Is Back to Wearing Chanel
Last weekend, Margot Robbie took the internet by storm with her new Bottega Veneta look, leaving fans wondering whether her contract with Chanel has expired. Turns out the Barbie star still is, as she wore the Parisian brand for her latest red carpet appearance. The actor arrived at the BAFTA:...
Hypebae
Kaia Gerber Launches Alexander McQueen's Newest Design
Alexander McQueen just announced its newest silhouette, paying tribute to the brand’s signature McQueen knuckle hardware. Dubbed ‘The Slash Bag,’ the new offering emphasizes the now-iconic knuckle design alongside the House’s classic skull motif, drawing inspiration from knuckledusters and the gritty streets of London. Enveloped in antique silver and gold metal, the bag’s embellishment represents a sense of urban toughness juxtaposed with the beauty of jewelry.
Hypebae
Nike Dresses the Air Max 97 in a Women's Exclusive "Pink"
Nike is updating its Air Max 97 lineup with a *groundbreaking* women’s exclusive colorway — “Pink.”. The classic silhouette arrives in a pastel pink makeup, maintaining a tonal look with the mini Swooshes and the rest of the upper in the same hue. The kicks are accompanied by 3M reflective overlays throughout, while the kicks sit atop a “Sail” midsole. In usual Air Max 97 fashion, the sneakers feature translucent detailing on the sole unit, while the tongue and lacing system arrive in white. The sneakers are complete with a pink Swoosh logo stamped onto the footbed.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Tells North West About How She Was Conceived
In the latest episode and season finale of The Kardashians, reality star Kim Kardashian spilled the details of when North West was conceived and opened up about the fact that designer Olivier Rousteing might have had a little something to do with it. The scene shows Kim and Kris Jenner...
Hypebae
Maddie Ziegler’s Retro '60s Beehive Bob Proves She’s All Grown Up
We had to do some serious research on Dance Mom‘s star Maddie Ziegler when she took to Instagram to post the most classic ’60s retro bob. Like, how old are you? How old are we?. Celebrity Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins transformed Maddie’s golden brown tresses into the most delicious...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive Look at Lush's New Lazy Oaf Collab
Everybody’s favorite vegan cosmetics company, Lush Cosmetics, has teamed up with quirky London-based label, Lazy Oaf, for a collection inspired by the humble launderette. Hoping to turn your home into the ultimate self-care sanctuary, the 17-piece collection comprises homeware, accessories and of course: cosmetics. Bringing back a fan favorite...
Hypebae
'You' Season 4 Is Releasing Earlier Than Expected
The fourth season of Netflix‘s hit show You is arriving earlier than expected. The streaming platform announced that the thriller series is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023, which is one day earlier than previously shared. Part 1 will release first, followed by a second installment exactly a month later on March 9, 2023.
