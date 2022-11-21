Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
This Arizona city has the most songs dedicated to it.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
ASU football’s 70-7 win over Arizona served as turning point for both programs
Nearly two years ago, Arizona State and Arizona football matched up for a memorable installment of the Territorial Cup. The two teams combined for 77 points, though ASU scored 70 of them. The Sun Devils also had a 14-point lead less than a minute into the game. They ran only...
AZFamily
Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
AZFamily
Mother adopted as a child helping foster kids through Arizona nonprofit
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From being a foster kid to running a nonprofit that helps them, it’s a mission one Valley woman has taken on this holiday season. Amber Illescas knows firsthand how hard it is this time of year for kids in state care. She knows because she was once a foster kid.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
12news.com
Arizona football gets smashed by Washington State | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona football got smothered by Washington State. It wasn't so much how Arizona lost but the manner in which it happened.
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
statepress.com
Student sues Arizona Board of Regents after being hit by ASU employee driving golf cart
A student who was hit with a school golf cart driven by an ASU employee is suing the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing board of all of the state's public universities, including ASU, in Maricopa County Superior Court. According to a lawsuit filed on Aug. 2, the student, Jude...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor finishes hiking excursion two years after being crushed by boulder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor has finished the Arizona Trail, a hike that spans across Arizona and from the Utah to Mexico Border two years after a boulder crushed him during the same hike in the Tonto National Forest. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, but he...
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
Comments / 0