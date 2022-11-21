ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

