PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO