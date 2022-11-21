ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV

By Mike Caudill, Our Auto Expert
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMtW4_0jIzu8B800

(Our Auto Expert) – Over the last 30 years, three-row SUVs have continued to evolve to meet customer demands. They offer more room, technology, and the all-new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, more horsepower than some modern-day supercars. This hotrod SUV makes nearly 700 horsepower and comes with a six-figure price tag.

In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you?

At the heart of the Escalade-v is Cadillac’s legendary 6.2-liter supercharged V8, and what’s unique about this engine is that it’s hand-built at GM’s performance build center in Bowling green, Kentucky, the same assembly plant where the corvette is manufactured.

Cadillac’s engineers fine-tuned the driving experience using specially tuned adaptive dampers and air springs. There are several driving modes to choose from, ranging from touring to towing, but our favorite is V-mode. Since when are the words full-size SUV and launch control ever in the same sentence? This mode allows the Escalade-V to launch from 0-60 in under 4.4-seconds.

As expected with any Cadillac, luxury is at the forefront, and the Escalade-V is no exception. Platinum trim interior and dark accents make for a premium atmosphere, along with semi-aniline leather featured on all three rows. Optional is Cadillac’s hands-free driver-assistance technology called supercruise, which uses real-time cameras, sensors, and GPS technology to allow drivers a hands-free driving experience on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads.

The all-new escalade-v is everything a Cadillac embodies. Luxury, technology, and performance. Starting MSRP of $149,990. Available later this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
MARION, OH
Carscoops

Jeep Turbochargers 2023 Compass Giving It A 200HP Version Of The Dodge Hornet’s Engine

Jeep is significantly rejigging the Compass’s engine lineup for 2023 with a de-tuned version of the 2.0-liter turbo engine from the upcoming Dodge Hornet. The 2023 Compass drops the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine that makes 177 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque in favor of the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque, an increase of 23 hp and 49 lb-ft respectively. In the Dodge Hornet, this engine will be rated for 270 hp (201 kW/274 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. While Alfa Romeo had originally said it would offer a 256-hp version of the 2.0L turbo in the upcoming Tonale, it recently changed plans and will only sell the compact SUV with the 272-hp plug-in hybrid setup.
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy