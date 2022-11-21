ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed

Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
10 Stars Who Celebrate Friendsgiving With Their Famous Friends

"I have, like, an orphan Thanksgiving, just a few friends that don't have any family came over." Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate all that you’re grateful for -- including your friends! While most Americans head home to share the holiday with their immediate family, many also want to recognize the important friends in their lives. That’s why lots of people are now also celebrating Friendsgiving, a time when they can sit down with their closest pals and give thanks. Celebrities are getting in on the fun too, hosting their Friendsgiving dinners alongside some of their famous friends. From Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner, these stars are definitely grateful for their BFFs!
At the Movies: ‘Strange World’; ‘The Fablemans’; ‘Bones and All’

(WTNH) — Disney’s “Strange World” kicks off this holiday season! Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union lend their voices to the epic film. It’s certainly a spectacle, as the movie follows a family of explorers facing their most dangerous mission yet, which leads them to … a strange world. Will this new place end […]
These Famous Couples Have the Best Meet Cute Stories

"We did eat the rum cake off the floor and were inseparable after that." Romantic meet cutes don't just happen in movies -- they happen to movie stars in real life too! While many people meet their significant other through friends or at a bar, some first-time meet ups end up being straight out of the pages of a script. These endearing and memorable occasions have helped spark many successful relationships for stars like Matt Damon and his wife Luciana or Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Their sweet (and hilarious) stories from the first time they met have set the stage for the perfect real-life romcom.

