Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Family tragedy for chocolate firm heir Cosmo Fry as wife Lulu Anderson, 60, dies from cancer, 10 years after they wed
Tributes have been paid to chocolate heir Cosmo Fry's wife - former fashion editor Lulu Anderson - who has sadly died of cancer aged 60. Anderson was the third wife of Fry, 65, with whom she lived for 15 years before they finally tied the knot in 2012. The couple...
toofab.com
The Kardashians Meet Khloe's Baby Boy on Season Finale: 'He Is Actually Rob's Twin'
"What are we gonna name him?" While the world got to meet Khloe Kardashian's baby boy in the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians," viewers didn't get to see the rest of her family spend time with the newborn outside of a few FaceTime calls from the hospital. It all...
toofab.com
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son's 1st Birthday After His Death
"I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven" Melanie Martin is remembering her late fiancé Aaron Carter on their son's 1st birthday. The 30-year-old Instagram model took to the social media platform to honor the "Crush on You" singer while also celebrating their son Prince.
toofab.com
10 Stars Who Celebrate Friendsgiving With Their Famous Friends
"I have, like, an orphan Thanksgiving, just a few friends that don't have any family came over." Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate all that you’re grateful for -- including your friends! While most Americans head home to share the holiday with their immediate family, many also want to recognize the important friends in their lives. That’s why lots of people are now also celebrating Friendsgiving, a time when they can sit down with their closest pals and give thanks. Celebrities are getting in on the fun too, hosting their Friendsgiving dinners alongside some of their famous friends. From Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner, these stars are definitely grateful for their BFFs!
toofab.com
Kristen Bell Told Her Daughters About Doing Psychedelic Mushrooms for 40th Birthday
She was very upfront about her trippy b-day -- but it totally "backfired" on her. Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are incredibly honest with their two daughters Delta and Lincoln -- but they paid the price for their honesty when grandma made a recent visit. During an appearance on...
toofab.com
Why There Won't Be Pitch Perfect Cameos In Spinoff Series 'Bumper In Berlin' (Exclusive)
The showrunner promises Easter Eggs and reveals whether they had trouble getting any songs on their wish list cleared. The "Pitch Perfect" universe is headed to TV with "Bumper In Berlin," a spinoff series revolving around Adam Devine's a cappella-loving villain from the first two films. Joining him in the...
At the Movies: ‘Strange World’; ‘The Fablemans’; ‘Bones and All’
(WTNH) — Disney’s “Strange World” kicks off this holiday season! Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union lend their voices to the epic film. It’s certainly a spectacle, as the movie follows a family of explorers facing their most dangerous mission yet, which leads them to … a strange world. Will this new place end […]
toofab.com
These Famous Couples Have the Best Meet Cute Stories
"We did eat the rum cake off the floor and were inseparable after that." Romantic meet cutes don't just happen in movies -- they happen to movie stars in real life too! While many people meet their significant other through friends or at a bar, some first-time meet ups end up being straight out of the pages of a script. These endearing and memorable occasions have helped spark many successful relationships for stars like Matt Damon and his wife Luciana or Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian. Their sweet (and hilarious) stories from the first time they met have set the stage for the perfect real-life romcom.
Comments / 0