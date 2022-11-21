Read full article on original website
Fleeing felon allegedly led deputies on 5-mile chase, arrested: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
navarrenewspaper.com
ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST
A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
3 injured after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home: Fire Department
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are injured after a truck crashed into a home on Hollywood Blvd early Sunday morning. The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department released photos of the crash called in around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Crews responded to the call about a crash with possible entrapment. FWBFD […]
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
Florida man given 3 life sentences following murder conviction in robbery case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-day murder trial wrapped up in Bay County, Florida with a man sentenced to spending several consecutive life sentence in prison for a robbery where one person was killed. After two hours of deliberation, jurors found LaGregory Grigges, 25, guilty of first-degree murder. Grigges was accused of shooting and […]
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
TPD makes arrest in Nov. 22 armed robberies at businesses
The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest following three armed robberies that took place last night at several commercial businesses.
WJHG-TV
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was given three life sentences Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of killing one person and robbing two others in 2019. Lagregory Grigges, 25, was on trial for the 2019 shooting death of Eric Lynn Thomas. Grigges was found guilty...
International Business Times
14-year-old Boy Arrested For Fatally Shooting 2 Women May Be Charged As An Adult
A 14-year-old boy in Dothan, Alabama was arrested for allegedly shooting two women to death, and may be charged as an adult. Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was taken into custody Monday for the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, the Dothan police said in a statement.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
WJHG-TV
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
wtvy.com
Double murder suspect caught
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
wvtm13.com
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
