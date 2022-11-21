Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (November 14-November 19)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 28th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Tyler Beresford, Bear Lake football: Snagged three catches for 120 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, while running for 21 yards and a two-point conversion to lead the Bears to their first-ever state championship in a 14-6 win in the Class 2A final.

Jack Boudrero, Rigby football : Recorded a 69-yard pick-6 and stripped the football on the ensuing kickoff to seal the Trojans’ third title in four years in a 28-21 win over Meridian in the Class 5A final.

Brooklyn Brennan, Post Falls girls basketbal l: Scored 18 of her game-high 24 points, including going 4-of-5 from 3-point range in a 70-42 win over Lakeland.



Luke Flowers, Rigby football : Went 31-of-44 for 312 yards and a touchdown, along with a late go-ahead 5-yard touchdown run, in a 28-21 win against Meridian in the Class 5A championship.

Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick football : Racked up 137 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, along with 120 yards and two more receiving scores, to help the Tigers go back-to-back in a 42-34 win over Dietrich in the Class 1A Division II championship game.

Ty Hirrlinger, Sugar-Salem football : Grabbed four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, including a 25-yard catch that all but put the game away, to help the Diggers win their fourth championship in five years in a 20-15 win over Homedale in the Class 3A final.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai girls basketball : Totaled 14 points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds in a 98-22 rout of Troy.



Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly football : Ran for a game-high 175 yards and a touchdown in a 50-35 loss to Skyline in the Class 4A championship game.

Daniel Neal, Sugar-Salem football : Totaled 232 yards, including going 12-of-18 for 156 yards through the air, and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in a 20-15 win over Homedale in the Class 3A final.

Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline football : Caught seven passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an incredible one-handed snag, to lead the Grizzlies to a Class 4A three-peat in a 50-35 win over Bishop Kelly in the title game.

Bry Severe, Oakley football : Tallied three touchdowns, including returning the second-half kickoff 85 yards, after missing most of the season with a broken ankle in a 58-20 win over Grace in the Class 1A Division I final.

Shay Shippen, Skyline girls basketball : Netted 15 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and four steals in a 65-58 win over Madison.



Abrahn Silverio, Skyline football : Carried the rock 17 times for 123 yards and a Class 4A state-record five touchdowns in a 50-35 victory over Bishop Kelly in the championship game.

Payten Sneddon, Dietrich football : Had over 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a 42-34 loss to Kendrick in the Class 1A Division II title game.

Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge girls basketball : Recorded 17 points, including hitting four 3-pointers in a 61-43 over Blackfoot.



Kade Steffler, Rigby football : Hauled in nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the 28-21 win over Meridian in the Class 5A title game.