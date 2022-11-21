Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Mike Pence Said 7 Words That Disqualify Him from Holding Office: Kirschner
"Let's be clear: by extension Mike Pence is saying 'the American people have no right to my relevant testimony,'" former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Top Republican Endorses Trump
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024
Before Election Day, anxiety mounted over potential chaos at the polls. Election officials warned about poll watchers who had been steeped in conspiracy theories falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 election. Democrats and voting rights groups worried about the effects of new election laws, in some Republican-controlled states, that President Joe Biden decried as "Jim Crow 2.0." Law enforcement agencies were monitoring possible threats at the polls.
DeSantis’ record toward LGBTQ people is worse than Trump’s | Column
A central element to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ overwhelmingly successful reelection campaign was a religious-based demonization of LGBTQ people. While no friend of the gay community, former President Donald Trump never went down that path. During his time in office Trump implemented the policies outlined in the Republican Party platform...
Could we see a grand bargain linking climate change and immigration? | Column
Imagine convening an abstinence convention in Las Vegas and you begin to get an idea what it was like attending the U.N. climate conference, COP27, in Egypt’s resort city of Sharm El Sheikh. And if anyone needed a reminder of the absolute intractability of our limitless use and abuse...
After midterms, states weighing abortion protections, bans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power...
Lawmakers urge action after report of another Supreme Court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
