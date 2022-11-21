ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Postgame Scuffle Follows Wild Arkansas Comeback Keyed by Unlikely Hero + Other Takeaways

The unlikeliest of players was the hero for Arkansas basketball in its dramatic comeback win over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday. After not coming off the bench in the No. 9 Razorbacks’ first two games at the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson played a lot of minutes in the second half and it was his last-second putback that forced overtime and helped them pull out a 78-74 win over the Aztecs in Hawaii.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas

The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton

It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Scrapper headed to NWA Friday for Round 2 of playoffs

Last week, the Nashville Scrappers traveled more than four hours to Northeast Arkansas and came home with a 37-7 win over Pocahontas in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. This week, they’ll load up and again travel more than four hours, this time to Northwest Arkansas for...
NASHVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location

Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million

A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

