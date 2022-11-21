Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Postgame Scuffle Follows Wild Arkansas Comeback Keyed by Unlikely Hero + Other Takeaways
The unlikeliest of players was the hero for Arkansas basketball in its dramatic comeback win over No. 17 San Diego State on Wednesday. After not coming off the bench in the No. 9 Razorbacks’ first two games at the Maui Invitational, Kamani Johnson played a lot of minutes in the second half and it was his last-second putback that forced overtime and helped them pull out a 78-74 win over the Aztecs in Hawaii.
Missouri Does Pose Unknown Challenges for Hogs
The Tigers playing for bowl eligibility while Razorbacks want more practices.
Why do the Razorbacks play on Black Friday?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Razorbacks the day after Thanksgiving. We have the "Miracle on Markham" and then "Miracle on Markham Two" Lastly, we have Sam Pittman's first win on Black Friday one year ago. It all started 26 years ago...
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
bestofarkansassports.com
Now’s as Good a Time as Ever for Sam Pittman to End Yet Another Ridiculous Streak
Every so often this season, Arkansas has flashed the ability fans expected to see back when KJ Jefferson was saying the Razorbacks wanted to win 10 games this season, and they were up to that standard when they jumped out to a 42-6 lead over then-14th ranked Ole Miss. It...
After Long Delay, Hogs O-lineman Arrested on 2021 Incident
Coach Sam Pittman suspends lineman indefinitely after arrest on Class D felony.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Arkansas
The Missouri Tigers wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen.
KTLO
Melbourne athlete commits to play baseball at Arkansas
The University of Arkansas baseball program has received an early commitment from an area athlete. Grant Wren, slated to graduate from Melbourne High School in 2025, has committed to continuing his playing career as a Razorback. According to recruiting reporter Richard Davenport, the 6’4″, 180-pound Wren has seen his fastball...
Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton
It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
swarkansasnews.com
Scrapper headed to NWA Friday for Round 2 of playoffs
Last week, the Nashville Scrappers traveled more than four hours to Northeast Arkansas and came home with a 37-7 win over Pocahontas in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. This week, they’ll load up and again travel more than four hours, this time to Northwest Arkansas for...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Razorback lineman arrested for CashApping money to himself from woman's phone
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football lineman Jalen St. John was arrested Tuesday after the Fayetteville Police Department executed a search warrant that was issued in March of 2021. According to the affidavit filed in Washington County Circuit Court, St. John and a friend of his went over to a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location
Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Springdale estate with 43 acres sells for $3.6 million
A gated estate on 43.7 acres east of Arkansas Highway 112 in Springdale has a new owner after a recent sale worth $3.6 million. The Harp Trust, managed by Jim Harp and Holly Smith, bought the 7,355-square-foot residence on West Miller Road. The purchase price equals $489.46 per square foot. Buck and Emily Ortega were the sellers.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
