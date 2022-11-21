ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who are the oldest and youngest presidents in U.S. history?

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden takes a photo with attendees after a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkey at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Biden turned 80 on Sunday. | Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

President Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday, becoming the first person to hold the office of U.S. president in their 80s .

According to NPR , Biden has been regularly teased for his age, but he’s not the only president to bear a few years. Here are the top five oldest presidents in U.S. history.

The five oldest U.S. presidents

  1. Joe Biden

Biden holds the record for the oldest president, since he took office at age 78 in 2021, per The Hill . If Biden were to run for a second term and win, he would be 86 years old at the end of his service. He is currently the oldest president to hold office.

2. Ronald Reagan

Reagan became president at age 69 and ended his presidency at the age of 77. Reagan faced several criticisms for his age while in office, but he proved to be “remarkably resilient” during his two-term presidency, according to History .

3. Donald Trump

Trump took office at 70 years old and ended his term at the age of 74. If Trump were to win a second term, he would be the second oldest president. Trump also faced criticisms about his age and health after contracting COVID-19 during his presidency, per The Hill .

4. Dwight Eisenhower

Eisenhower was 62 when he began his presidency and 70 when he left office, according to Axios . He was the 34th president and a World War II hero.

5. Andrew Jackson

The seventh president of the United States was 61 years old when he took office and 69 years old by the end of his second term.

Associated Press

Who are the five youngest presidents?

In contrast, here are the five youngest U.S. presidents in history.

  1. Theodore Roosevelt

The youngest president in history is Roosevelt at age 42. Roosevelt was William McKinley’s vice president and he became president after McKinley’s assassination, according to The White House .

2. John F. Kennedy

Kennedy took office at age 43 and died at age 46 due to an assassination. Kennedy narrowly won the 1960 election against Richard Nixon.

3. Bill Clinton

According to U.S. News & World Report , Clinton became president at age 46. Clinton was the 42nd U.S. president and the first Democratic president since FDR to win a second term.

4. Ulysses S. Grant

Grant became president at age 46, close to his 47th birthday.

5. Barack Obama

Obama became president at age 47. He was the first African American to hold the office.

Deseret News

Deseret News

