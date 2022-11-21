ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith gives update on Kyle Pitts' injury

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons lost two starters during Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. Tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham both exited the game due to knee injuries and did not return.

It’s been reported that Pitts has a torn MCL, but head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t willing to give specifics during his Monday press conference. Smith simply stated that Pitts and Graham are out in the short term, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Pitts was injured after making an 18-yard catch in the third quarter of Atlanta’s Week 11 win over the Bears. For the year, the Falcons tight end has 28 catches for 356 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Graham was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas. This season, he’s started nine games and has been rapidly improving in his second NFL season.

Both players appear to be out for a few weeks at least. Here’s what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had to say about Pitts’ injury.

