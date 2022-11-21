ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin now projects the state's record-high budget surplus to hit $6.6 billion

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – Wisconsin has a record-high budget surplus projected to hit $6.6 billion for 2022-23, according to a report released Monday by the state Department of Administration.

Over the next several months, Governor Tony Evers and the Republican-run state legislature will have to figure out how to spend the money.

In August, Evers announced a $600 million tax cut plan , including a 10% cut to income taxes. Republicans dismissed it as an election stunt. In February, he'll submit his two-year budget to the Legislature for passage in June or July.

The projection comes about a month after the Evers administration announced it expected the state to close the current budget year with a $4.3 billion surplus.

According to Monday's DOA report , which includes a detailed fiscal overview of state agency budget requests that were submitted to Evers for consideration in his 2023-2025 executive budget, if all requests are approved, spending would increase 7.9% or to $47.7 billion in the 2023-2024 budget year and another 2.5% the next year.

The $6.6 billion surplus does not include the roughly $1.734 billion currently in the state’s budget stabilization, or "rainy day," fund. State general fund balances for 2023-24 are estimated to be $8.4 billion and growing to $9.7 billion at the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“Wisconsin is currently in the strongest financial position we’ve ever been with unemployment at historic lows and a strong pandemic recovery that has helped new businesses open on Main Streets in every county,” Evers said in a statement. “We’re working hard to build an economy that works for everyone, and this unprecedented surplus presents an unprecedented opportunity to make critical investments in Wisconsinites and the future of our state.”

State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who co-chair the Joint Finance Committee, said the surplus is due to Republicans' approach to budgeting. They warned that the surplus is not a "blank check" for Evers as he puts together his budget proposal.

"While we have a record-setting projected general fund balance, we must be mindful that the surplus is due, in part, to a massive increase in tax collections," they said in a statement. "Instead, it gives us flexibility to fund the programs and agencies that are necessary for prosperity in Wisconsin while cutting taxes to benefit all Wisconsin taxpayers.”

While politicians weigh how to spend the money, outside interest groups also have ideas. The Wisconsin Association of School Boards said, "There should be plenty of money available in state coffers to both increase public school funding and cut state taxes, which could satisfy both Governor Evers' goals and the goals of some legislative leaders, particularly leaders in the state Senate."

The Institute for Reforming Government, which introduced a plan to eliminate Wisconsin's personal income tax last year, is again calling for a similar measure.

"As Wisconsin’s budget surplus continues to grow, it’s abundantly clear that our state is taxing families and small businesses way too much. It's time to reset how the state taxes and spends," said IRG's executive vice president Chris Reader. "The time is now for policymakers to enact transformational tax reforms – including eliminating Wisconsin’s personal income tax – to help right-size state government and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking families and main street businesses.:

Revenue forecasts, based on current state and federal tax laws, include:

  • $744.2 million in state tax revenue increases in fiscal year 2022-23 (a 3.6% increase over the previous fiscal year) for a total revenue estimate of $21.293 billion.
  • $323.9 million in state tax revenue increase in fiscal year 2023-24 (a 1.5% increase) for a total revenue estimate of $21.617 billion.
  • $855.1 million in state tax revenue increase in fiscal year 2024-25 (a 4% increase) for a total revenue estimate of $22.472 billion.

John Luett
3d ago

Other states gave additional stimulus checks to the people, you know, the democratic thing to do-give the money the money back to the people, it’s their tax money in the first place…Not Evers, in Wisconsin the money was handed out to select businesses only. The rich get richer.

