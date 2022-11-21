The month of November is celebrated by model railroaders as National Model Railroad Month. In accordance with this practice, Grace Lutheran Church (2300 Eddleman Road, Orange, Tx) and a new club called Tex La Model Railroad Club will have an Open House for model trains on November 25 (Friday) and 26 (Saturday) from 10 am to 5 pm. Tex La has new modules they are working on for their portable layout and are anxious to show their progress so far to the public. There will be a small “N” scale Christmas layout to view as well as the club’s “HO” scale modular layout. On Saturday, we will have the ever popular “Texas Brick Railroad Lego” trains up and running for everyone’s enjoyment. If you have ever liked trains, come see our displays and learn how we create our miniature world.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO