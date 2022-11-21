Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For DivorceStill UnsolvedBeaumont, TX
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
therecordlive.com
Tex La Model Railroad Club open house at Grace Lutheran Church
The month of November is celebrated by model railroaders as National Model Railroad Month. In accordance with this practice, Grace Lutheran Church (2300 Eddleman Road, Orange, Tx) and a new club called Tex La Model Railroad Club will have an Open House for model trains on November 25 (Friday) and 26 (Saturday) from 10 am to 5 pm. Tex La has new modules they are working on for their portable layout and are anxious to show their progress so far to the public. There will be a small “N” scale Christmas layout to view as well as the club’s “HO” scale modular layout. On Saturday, we will have the ever popular “Texas Brick Railroad Lego” trains up and running for everyone’s enjoyment. If you have ever liked trains, come see our displays and learn how we create our miniature world.
therecordlive.com
Cow Bayou boat parade set for Dec. 10
The spirit of Christmas will light up Cow Bayou in Bridge City with a boat parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The “Christmas on the Bayou” boat parade will wind its way along the Cow Bayou shoreline in a course that begins and ends at High Tides Restaurant and Marina.
therecordlive.com
Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds
Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
therecordlive.com
County renews tax abatement policy that helped get new plastics plant
Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday renewed the county's tax abatement policy for another two years, days after Chevron Phillips-QatarEnergy announced an $8.5 billion new plastics plant here. The county gave a tax abatement contract to the company as part of an incentive package to attract the plant, which is supposed to bring up to 3,500 construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs.
therecordlive.com
Three take oath for Orangefield ISD School Board
Orangefield ISD gave the oath of office last week to three trustees, including one new one. Kyle Dubose, left, is the new school board member. He is replacing Donovan Weldon, who decided not to run again for the position after serving 19 years on the board. Weldon during his tenure helped with the 2003 bond election along with working on recovery after hurricanes Rita, Ike, and Harvey. Laura Clark and Marcus Wernig are the returning board members. The district was able to cancel the November board election because the three open positions had no contested races.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
kjas.com
UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
Lake Charles American Press
Freeze warning in effect tonight
There is a freeze warning in effect tonight in Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s and 30s. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the dreary and cold conditions the region has faced this week will persist into the weekend and into early next week.
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June Morning
Lakisha Shantella Taylor, nicknamed Kisha, is the mother of three children. She separated from her husband and shared a home with her cousin, Sandy Stevenson, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. On the morning of June 13, 2008, Sandy left the house to run an errand. When she returned, Lakisha was nowhere in the house.
