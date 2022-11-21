Read full article on original website
dordt.edu
Choral Ensembles Concert to be held on December 9
On Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the B.J. Haan Auditorium, the Music Department will host the Choral Ensembles Concert. This concert will be performed by the Dordt University Chorale, Canons of Dordt, Bella Voce, and Concert Choir. At this event, attendees will hear sounds of the season from...
dordt.edu
Nate Wolf named NAIA Coach of the Yearh
Nate Wolf was named the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after leading Dordt University to the national championship last weekend in Tallahassee, Florida. Wolf, who took over both the men's and women's program in 2015, continues to add upon his impressive coaching resume at Dordt. Named GPAC Coach of the Year 11 times (six times for the women's program, five times for the men's program), Wolf has guided the Dordt men to five consecutive conference titles and five straight trips to the NAIA National Championship event. He has led the women's program to three straight GPAC titles, six overall during his eight-year tenure, and eight consecutive NAIA Championship appearances. Wolf was named the GPAC Coach of the Year in both men's and women's cross country this season as well as the Midwest Regional Coach of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
kiwaradio.com
GLR Board Member Proud Of Academic Progress School, Students Have Made
George & Little Rock, Iowa — A northwest Iowa school board member is proud of the academic progress the students in his district have made. We talked to Austin Lloyd, a member of the George-Little Rock School Board. He tells us the situation there. He gives us an idea...
iowapublicradio.org
Native activists educate Iowans on the truth behind Thanksgiving
Some Iowa activists are breaking down stereotypes surrounding Thanksgiving, through an alternative celebration called Truthsgiving. For some Indigenous people, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the devastating impact of colonialism on Native communities. So, Native activists are encouraging Iowans to use the day as a way to correct the myths surrounding the holiday’s history.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
South Sioux City CSD announces new superintendent
The South Sioux City Community School District Board have announced they have decided the candidate to be Superintendent.
KLEM
News for Wednesday, November 23
Law Enforcement will be very visible this weekend, in an effort to encourage safe driving. Genie Sterbenz, Program Administrator, Iowa Governors Traffic Safety Bureau. Sterbenz says wearing seat belts is a proven safety factor, reducing fatal injury to front seat occupants by 45%. The Iowa State Patrol says the number...
kiwaradio.com
Hulstein Crowned Orange City Tulip Queen
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City has a new Tulip Queen. Amanda Hulstein was crowned the 2023 Tulip Festival Queen on Monday, November 21. Hulstein will reign over the 82nd annual Tulip Festival, set for May 18, 19, and 20, 2023. A senior at MOC-Floyd Valley High School in...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon moves forward with remodel process
SHELDON—After reviewing a positive financial report, the Sheldon School District Board of Education moved forward with discussion on remodeling Sheldon High School during the Nov. 9 meeting. The board unanimously approved the process of opening the project up for construction managers for preconstruction services. “Really, what this is, it...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
185th ARW welcomes back jets, staff to home base
A "Welcome Home" of sorts took place Tuesday afternoon for KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
dordt.edu
Closing art reception features collaborative short film
The closing art reception and film premiere for “Suitable Truth” will be held on Thursday, December 1 at 7-8 p.m. in the Campus Center Art Gallery. The event will highlight the collaboration between senior art majors and sophomore digital media majors who worked to create and produce the “Suitable Truth” short film. The film will premiere in the Eckardt Lounge, with an additional looping video to run on an LED screen in the gallery for the duration of the exhibit.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
Siouxland stores closing for Thanksgiving
For the first time in its 92-year history, an Iowa-based grocery chain is closing for Thanksgiving.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Hy-Vee adds self-checkout
SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.
nwestiowa.com
Technicality could end Archer chicken change
ARCHER—The change to Archer’s chicken ordinance could be cooked due to a technicality. The Archer City Council has a proposed change in an ordinance that allows chickens in the city limits. The current ordinance allows for three chickens per residence, but a change to the ordinance would allow for six chickens per residence with no roosters.
Hull, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND
SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:. PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08. THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND...
