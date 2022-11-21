Nate Wolf was named the NAIA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after leading Dordt University to the national championship last weekend in Tallahassee, Florida. Wolf, who took over both the men's and women's program in 2015, continues to add upon his impressive coaching resume at Dordt. Named GPAC Coach of the Year 11 times (six times for the women's program, five times for the men's program), Wolf has guided the Dordt men to five consecutive conference titles and five straight trips to the NAIA National Championship event. He has led the women's program to three straight GPAC titles, six overall during his eight-year tenure, and eight consecutive NAIA Championship appearances. Wolf was named the GPAC Coach of the Year in both men's and women's cross country this season as well as the Midwest Regional Coach of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO