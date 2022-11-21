Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over.

Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday.

“Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets on how we ran our campaign or how hard we worked.”

Loudenbeck’s announcement came after the canvass of the November election.

Unofficial vote counts had her trailing incumbent Secretary of State, Democrat Doug La Follette by just over 7,000 votes.

La Follette declared victory last week.

“This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences,” La Follette said in a statement of his own.

Wisconsin’s race for Secretary of State was unexpectedly close.

The office doesn’t have much real power, and was moved to the basement of the Capitol a few years ago.

There was talk about perhaps transferring the power of elections in Wisconsin from the Elections Commission to the Secretary of State, but that talk is expected to end with La Follette’s latest win.

La Follette has been Secretary of State in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, he was first elected in 1983.

His next term will run until 2027.