Charli D'Amelio hails her 'new best friend' after winning Dancing With The Stars

Charli D'Amelio hailed Mark Ballas as her "new best friend" after winning 'Dancing With The Stars' on Monday (11.21.22). The 18-year-old TikTok star lifted the coveted Mirrorball Trophy after wowing the judges and the public alongside Mark, and Charli subsequently paid a glowing tribute to her professional partner. She said:...
Jamie Lynn Spears wants to prove she is 'worth something'

Jamie Lynn Spears wants to prove she is 'worth something'. Jamie Lynn Spears is taking part in 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' because she wants to prove she is "worth something" more than just being Britney Spears' little sister.
Blake Shelton wants a quad bike as a retirement gift

Blake Shelton wants a quad bike as a retirement gift. Blake Shelton wants a quad bike as a retirement gif from Camila Cabello when he steps down from 'The Voice.'

