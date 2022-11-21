ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bedrock encourages support of local businesses with Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8v4W_0jIzpJcp00

(CBS DETROIT) - Bedrock is partnering with local businesses and holding Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days to encourage shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season.

Each weekend in December, a group of businesses for special events, giveaways, and exclusive deals.

Before the Shopping Days begin, people can stop by the Monroe Street Midway on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, to spin a wheel to win different items and gift cards to local businesses. The gift cards are valued at up to $500.

Here's Bedrock's list of Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days:

Dec. 1 - 4

  • 6 Salon - Space for local vendors to pop-up all weekend, including RAYA Brand, Bobby LV Customs, Niche Floral and more. There will be giveaways, free products, and a champagne cart onsite. On Saturday night, stop by 6 salon for a party with a DJ, hors d'oeuvres, 360 photo booth, and more.
  • Hot Sam's - There will be a fashion showcase with strolling models, raffles, light bites, wine, live music, and gift-wrapping services.
  • Mootz - There will be festive treats for dogs that will be shaped like popular menu items. All of the proceeds from the treats will be donated to the Michigan Humane Society. In addition to the treats, there will be a $2 discount on garlic knots and $1 of the sale will also be donated to the Humane Society.
  • Townhouse - Stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday's and Friday's throughout December for holiday happy hours, half-off bites, and holiday-themed cocktails.
  • House of Pure Vin - Check out the warm winter patio and also get deals on certificates and wine club memberships.

Dec. 8 - 11

  • Vibe Ride - There will be giveaways, highly discounted membership packages, classes with live DJs, chair massages, and pop-ups from local businesses.
  • Shinola - Shoppers can enjoy onsite embossing throughout the weekend. From noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, a local artist will provide custom hand paintings on packaging. In addition to this, there will be a bartender onsite.
  • Rebel Nell - On Thursday there will be complimentary, customizable pet tags for the first 15 customers and on Saturday there will be a live muralist from 1 to 5 p.m. with refreshments and light bites. Shoppers can receive a free gift with purchase all weekend long and an entry to win a private mural party.
  • The Lip Bar - There will be product and apparel giveaways along with the launch of new merchandise.

Dec. 15-18

  • Nike - Shoppers can enjoy 30% of their purchases all weekend. From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday there will be two local artists in store offering sneaker customizations and screen printing, while supplies last.
  • Greyson - There will be screen printing, tie-dying, and a complimentary gift with purchase.
  • Bonobos - Members can bring a friend and both will receive 25% of their entire purchase. There will be music, food, and gifts with each purchase.
  • Woodhouse Day Spa - There will be complimentary chair and hand massages, mini facials, live music, cocktails, and appetizers. Discounts and specialty packages will be available and shoppers are encouraged to donate toys or canned goods.

Dec. 19

  • Survived - There will be a raffle consisting of discounts and giveaways, including up to a $250 StockX gift card. In addition, shoppers can enjoy live music, indoor games, and refreshments.

Dec. 22

  • Avalon - Shoppers will receive a free coffee mug and cookies with the purchase of a $25 gift card, while supplies last.

Dec. 23

  • Plugged In- They will host a toy drive and offer a 20% discount on all Detroit items. They will also have free mimosas, food from Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, and visits from local influencers, artists, and DJs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

13th Annual Food For Thanks provides hot holiday meals for hundreds

(CBS DETROIT) -  Artist Village on Detroit's west side was filled with dozens of volunteers Wednesday.We Three Queens Community Outreach was joined by DTLR and other sponsors to host a community dinner for local families.The 13th Annual Food For Thanks effort has a mission to serve 500 to 1,000 plates across Metro Detroit for the sick and shut-in, and other community members in need of a holiday meal."We got turkey, we have dressing, we have macaroni-and-cheese," said Anne Lynn of We Three Queens Community Outreach."We have greens with turkey parts. We have green beans and white potatoes. We have candied yams, we...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Troy Chamber of Commerce, non-profit partner to distribute food ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - As we approach Thanksgiving, community groups are collaborating to make it a memorable one."We all just collectively wanted to help," says Emily Osmialowski, fund development manager of non-profit, Lighthouse.Thanksgiving, to say the least, may not an easy holiday for all to prepare for. "We really want to make sure that regardless of anybody's situation, they are getting fed this holiday season," Osmialowski says.Lighthouse, a food, shelter, and emergency services non-profit, as well as the "Young Professionals" of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, boxed up and distributed Thanksgiving food to families in and around Pontiac.Osmialowski says the non-profit...
TROY, IL
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nonprofit buying hotel rooms to house homeless for Black Friday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit-based nonprofit chapter is buying out two floors of a hotel this Black Friday to give homeless people a place to stay for part of the holidays. New Era Detroit's Zeek Williams said on Black Friday, the nonprofit will give family's a place to stay while also connecting them with services for treatment, jobs, and housing. The nonprofit is also looking for any groups that offer resources that could help homeless people.
DETROIT, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression

BlackNews.com — Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Hamtramck Public Schools join community leaders for a holiday food drive

(CBS DETROIT) - There's a great need for food and social services in Hamtramck.Organizers from Muslim Family Services say the community has a large immigrant population, where many families are new to the country and need a little help to get settled.Tuesday organizers expanded their food pantry services with the help of Hamtramck Public schools for a Turkey Drive Giveaway.And the turnout was bigger than they expected. "There were dozens of families that you all were able to feed and within the first hour, the turkeys were already gone," said Detroit Now's Cryss Walker to Muslim Family Services Food Coordinator Joseph Figlioli."It was very eye-opening," Figlioli replied. "I just walked into work and I'm like, people are already lined up for the event. I'm like, that's crazy. It's amazing! And I'm just like in shock of like how the community actually came out and wanted to get Turkeys. So it shows the need and hopefully other organizations can give that need as well to other people in the neighborhood.Relief services are always available for families in need.For more information call (313) 366-6800 or click here.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
CBS Detroit

Here's how you can win $1,000 for shopping local in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - Shoppers will have the chance to win $1,000 for supporting small businesses in Oakland County during the holiday season.According to  Oakland County officials, shoppers can submit a photo at a small business they consider a "local gem" to enter the sweepstakes.Photos can be submitted through Nov. 26, and shoppers will have the chance to win a first-place prize of $1,000 and a second-place prize of $500.People can also submit additional photos at different small businesses to increase their chances of winning.Winners will be picked through a random drawing and notified by Dec. 5, and they will be presented with their prizes at an in-person event on Dec. 15. "Small businesses are the backbones of our communities, providing residents and visitors with a welcoming and vibrant environment for shopping, dining, and visiting with family and friends," Oakland County Economic Development Director Ingrid Tighe said. "These are the businesses that employ our neighbors and continue to contribute to a robust and thriving economy."To submit a photo, visit here. For more information and the official rules for the Local Gems Sweepstakes, visit here. 
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Denim Company, artist Mike Han team up for limited edition bags

Wearable art is becoming a thing in Detroit, thanks to one local brand and artist.  Detroit Denim Co, a denim company specializing in made-to-order items, is collaborating with Detroit artist Mike Han for a limited edition "Blackout Bag" design to highlight intentional, wearable art. There are only eight bags being made for this collection, and each will be unique.  The bags are being made available starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Detroit Denim and Mike Han email...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Holiday Light Displays in the Detroit Area

Holiday time is the best time in metro Detroit, and the light displays that happen throughout the area are incredible. Hundreds of thousands of lights and other major holiday displays are scattered throughout some of the coolest places in metro Detroit and Downtown Detroit. You can check out a different...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Judson Center Gala 2022

Judson Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Farmington Hills, hosted its annual gala, this year titled “A Night to Embrace,” on Friday, Nov. 11, at The Henry in Dearborn. Funds raised from the event go to supporting the organization’s mission to help and serve children who have been abused, neglected, or are challenged by developmental disabilities, severe emotional impairment, and autism spectrum disorder. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner, cocktails, a live and a silent auction, entertainment, dancing, and more. Event sponsors included Huntington, Ruby + Associates, CNS Healthcare, Magna, PNC, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

First Midtown Makers Market to open for holiday season in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new seasonal celebration highlighting local artisans and vendors is coming to midtown Detroit. Organizers of The Midtown Makers Market said West Canfield block will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with unique shopping opportunities and live music. The first floor of Shinola Detroit's home store will transition into a festive marketplace where customers can shop and support local businesses. Vendors include Mesh Detroit, SMPLFD, Dos Jefes Garments, Ilera Apothecary, Dabls African Beads and Hamtramck Ceramck. The second level of Shinola will feature a cozy lounge with cocktails by Two James Spirits. Complementary gift wrapping will also be available in...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Applications open for Oakland County’s next 40-under-40 class

A county program dedicated to showcasing emerging leaders in business, government and community agencies, Oakland Together 40 Under 40, is accepting applications for the 2023 term. For more than a decade the county’s 40 Under 40 program has invited younger business leaders to the annual State of the County speech,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy