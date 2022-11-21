Read full article on original website
Water District discusses two tier system for water rates
The Indian Wells Valley Water District is considering moving away from a four tiered water system and to a two tiered system, according to a presentation and discussion at their November 14 board meeting. If adopted, the board would use this simplified two tier system to define low water users and high water users, with high water users picking up the bill for Groundwater Sustainability Agency replenishment costs.
