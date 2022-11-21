ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Knicks Injury Report Against Thunder

FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday night, the New York Knicks are in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the game, the Knicks have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

Feron Hunt and Trevor Keels are ruled out, while Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are both listed as questionable.

Reddish missed Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns, while Rose left early with a toe injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks lost to the Suns 116-95, so they are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Before losing to the Golden State Warriors and Suns in their last two games, they had won two games in a row (on the road) over the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

They come into the game against the Thunder with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In ten games on the road, they are 4-6 away from Madison Square Garden.

Reddish is averaging 9.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, while Rose is averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

As for the Thunder, they enter the night with a 7-9 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee on Friday night.

At home, they have a 4-3 record in seven games.

Both teams missed the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

