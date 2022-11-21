ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' week 13 tilt against rival Louisville.

Stoops reflected on what his team did well in the loss to No. 1 Georgia, his new contract extension, what he sees out of the Cardinals and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

KENTUCKY STATE
