ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s How the Thanksgiving Plans of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers Are Being Affected by Cancer and COVID-19

By Sailaja Darisipudi
curetoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
curetoday.com

Episode 33: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast Information About Veterans Benefits and Bladder Cancer

This Episode 33 of “Bladder Cancer Matters,” host Rick Bangs talks with Ms. Jackie Imboden. Jackie is a special advisor for military exposures for the Veterans Benefits Administration or VBA, which provides disability compensation benefits to millions of veterans and their survivors. In her current role, she serves as a key advisor on military environmental exposures for disability compensation claims.
curetoday.com

'A Village of People’ May Help Cancer Caregivers Balance Everyday Life

A woman whose husband was diagnosed with ocular melanoma at 28 years old opens up about her experiences navigating the cancer world and her search for a supportive community. Being a parent to young children compounded the already difficult task of being a caregiver for a patient with ocular melanoma, explained Caitlyn Stewart, whose husband was diagnosed with the rare cancer in 2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
curetoday.com

High Sugar Intake May Lead to Premature Aging in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Childhood cancer survivors who had high daily sugar intake — especially when it came to sweetened beverages — had an increased risk of premature aging-related health complications, according to recent research. Childhood cancer survivors who consumed high amounts of sugar each day were more likely than survivors who...
MISSOURI STATE
curetoday.com

Writing Thank You Letters to My Oncology Team Helped Me Feel Grounded and Grateful

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I wrote thank you letters to my oncology care team which, to my surprise, helped put me at ease. Cancer tends to throw people for a loop — it upends their worlds, introducing chaos and uncertainty. After a period of time, once all the shock and fear have subsided a bit, people tend to start talking about gratitude.What does this mean, and what does it look like?

Comments / 0

Community Policy