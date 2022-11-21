Here’s How the Thanksgiving Plans of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers Are Being Affected by Cancer and COVID-19

Read full article on original website
Episode 33: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast Information About Veterans Benefits and Bladder Cancer
This Episode 33 of “Bladder Cancer Matters,” host Rick Bangs talks with Ms. Jackie Imboden. Jackie is a special advisor for military exposures for the Veterans Benefits Administration or VBA, which provides disability compensation benefits to millions of veterans and their survivors. In her current role, she serves as a key advisor on military environmental exposures for disability compensation claims.
'A Village of People’ May Help Cancer Caregivers Balance Everyday Life
A woman whose husband was diagnosed with ocular melanoma at 28 years old opens up about her experiences navigating the cancer world and her search for a supportive community. Being a parent to young children compounded the already difficult task of being a caregiver for a patient with ocular melanoma, explained Caitlyn Stewart, whose husband was diagnosed with the rare cancer in 2016.
Expert Addresses Disparities in Lung Cancer Screening, What More Can Be Done
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: Why is lung cancer in particular crucial when it comes to screening and early detection of this disease?
Evaluating Existing and Future Surgical Options for Early-Stage Lung Cancer
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: To start, can you describe what early-stage disease is and what would qualify a patient in this setting...
High Sugar Intake May Lead to Premature Aging in Childhood Cancer Survivors
Childhood cancer survivors who had high daily sugar intake — especially when it came to sweetened beverages — had an increased risk of premature aging-related health complications, according to recent research. Childhood cancer survivors who consumed high amounts of sugar each day were more likely than survivors who...
Writing Thank You Letters to My Oncology Team Helped Me Feel Grounded and Grateful
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I wrote thank you letters to my oncology care team which, to my surprise, helped put me at ease. Cancer tends to throw people for a loop — it upends their worlds, introducing chaos and uncertainty. After a period of time, once all the shock and fear have subsided a bit, people tend to start talking about gratitude.What does this mean, and what does it look like?
‘Time is of the Essence’ in Decision-Making for Early-Stage Lung Cancer
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: To start, why is it important for patients to have an active voice in their diagnosis and treatment...
