Thanksgiving dinner set to return, thanks to dynamic duo

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Melanie Clemons has come to believe the energy a person puts out into the world — positive and life-giving, or negative and destructive — spreads.

Initially, it will spread like the smoke that rises before kindling bursts into flames. But if you continue to feed the fire, eventually this energy will create the synergy to spread like wildfire.

That’s kind of how it’s playing out for her and Missy Wilson, who have teamed up to bring back the community Thanksgiving dinner.

An Elk River Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St.

Meals will be served there and delivered upon request at melanie@kiserrenovations.com or by calling 612-499-3442.

The event is being put on by two organizations: Kiser Construction, an Elk River firm offering remodeling services, including those unexpected projects caused by fire, water and storm damage, and the Elk River Fire Foundation, composed of spouses and significant others of Elk River firefighters.

Clemons and Wilson have merged these spheres of influence in the community that have grown due in part to their own giving spirits, and a strong desire to pass them on to their children.

Clemons is now the director of marketing and business development for Kiser Construction, which shares her passion for giving back to the networks that have helped them find success, and the community which is a big part of their overall network.

Wilson is the founder of the Elk River Fire Foundation. For the wife of firefighter Matt Wilson, who has been with ERFD five years, the decision to start the group was a no-brainer. Firefighting runs in her family: Her dad was a firefighter in Crystal for 23 years, and her grandfather was with the same department for 50 years. Her husband’s dad served with the Robbinsdale department for 15 years.

Clemons has shared giving spirit with her two children

When Clemons works on open skate events like the one that happened on Nov. 13 at the Furniture and Thing Community Event Center, home to Kiser Construction-sponsored Rink No. 2, to kick off a toy drive for Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota, she’s in her comfort zone.

She started ringing the Salvation Army bell when her children were 3 and 4 years old. From there, it grew into delivering meals to the Ronald McDonald House. As the kids got older they helped with backpack drives.

“I have always been this way,” she said. “I’m a planner.”

Being a single mom, she’s had to be a planner.

“I had a network around me helping raise my kids,” she said. “It takes a village. I wanted them to realize how fortunate they are.

“Yes, you may not have the $300 pair of shoes that so and so has, but you have a roof over your head and you have everything that you need and it’s important for you to give back.”

Wilson’s giving spirit grew from childhood

Giving back is also in Wilson’s DNA. It has been fostered by a sense of community she has had the benefit of as a child.

She remembers how important the fire department auxiliary was in her own life growing up. Women would frequently get together for monthly book clubs, crochet nights, and other events, as one of their primary goals was to build community for the families in the department.

“I grew up having the auxiliary and the kids being present at all of these events. It was like a family,” she said. “I want my kids to feel the same way, that they have this automatic group of larger extended families with the firefighter families.”

She also wants to pass on the lessons of giving back.

In college, she volunteered her time at Open Arms in Robbinsdale.

She donated her bone marrow in 2007 after learning she was a perfect match on the registry.

“Ever since then I have said if I can give back in some way, I want to,” she said.

Since then she has donated her hair five times, and she’s on her 18-gallon pin for donating platelets.

“I believe if we can, we should,” she said.

The Elk River Fire Foundation hopes to fill in and meet the needs of community members whose lives are impacted by fire or other disasters where first responders are called in to help. As Wilson explains it, the Red Cross and other agencies are great at providing emergency housing and short-term assistance to families in need. However, the spouses in the Foundation know that there are often unmet, immediate needs that victims don’t even realize: toothbrushes, phone chargers, gift cards for gas and food.

“There are so many ways we can help in those first hours after a disaster,” Wilson said.

Sparks have flown since Clemons, Wilson met at Biz to Biz

Wilson is also a business owner of Royal Supply in Elk River, and it was her involvement in a Biz to Biz group where she met Clemons. As they got to know one another, the topic of restoring the community Christmas Dinner came up.

Clemons and Kiser Construction had thoughts of starting it up at the community event center in 2021.

But the center’s kitchen was not ready, so the idea of the dinner was tabled until 2022.

Kiser Construction continues to look for new ways to give back. The organization has always sponsored local sports teams. In addition to sponsoring Arena 2, Kiser Construction also sponsors the Elk River AA bantam hockey team, the Elk River High School girls swim and dive team, the Elk River High School varsity boys basketball team and the Elk River Dug Out Club in the spring. It has also sponsored local chamber golf tournaments and galas in Anoka and Elk River.

Flashier examples of community involvement include participation in the Elk River High School homecoming parade where they hand out touchdown towels. Kiser employees and families also participated in the Anoka Grande Day Parade handing out candy from elaborate and sometimes award-winning floats.

They also deliver “Kiser” rolls, which are actually cinnamon rolls that they purchase from Blue Egg Bakery in Elk River to give to front-line workers such as fire departments, police departments, health care professionals and the post office just to let them know they appreciate their service.

The Elk River Fire Foundation family is also always looking for new ways to give back to the community. It will kick off its toy drive at the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Elk River on Saturday, Dec. 3, and the Thanksgiving dinner seemed to be another good fit.

Return of community Thanksgiving dinner welcomed by many

As Clemons and Wilson began to explore the idea, it became apparent that Central Lutheran, the previous host, was willing to host it again.

“I am thrilled these two women are picking up the torch,” said Kristen Norby, a co-founder of the previous community Thanksgiving dinner in 2007. She ran it for 12 years before deciding to step away from it in 2019 as an opportunity arose to celebrate Thanksgiving with family on the West Coast.

“I thought about running it (in 2019) and handing it off to volunteers after I left for California, but that didn’t seem like the right way to do it,” she said. “I always hoped someone would pick it up.”

With the event being planned for Central Lutheran, organizers have been able to tap some people familiar with putting on the dinner, like Billy Evenson and Mary Richardson who know what needs to happen in the kitchen to pull it off.

Organizers will access the food provider used by the Little Lambs Child Care facility at Central Lutheran.

Wilson and Clemons are also bringing in fresh volunteers to help the event be a success. Examples include elementary school children making placemats. Elk River High School’s Yellow Ribbon group and the National Honor Society have also been asked to help out.

“We’re excited to bring it back,” Wilson said “You get so much more out of it than you ever put into it.”

Clemons agrees and says that the two have the horsepower with their connections and determination to make it an annual event.

Both hope to create an environment welcoming to the whole public.

“I don’t care what religion you are, what political party affiliation you have,” she said. “To me, what’s important is are you a good person and do you want to help people.

“When I grew up, neighbors helped each other out. I want to bring back that small-town mentality,” Clemons said.

Wilson said she previously worked in disability services for 12 years and came to believe in supporting people of varying abilities in community instead of having paid support.

“It was us just trying to build a community around a person,” she said. “It could be that a neighbor or someone who helps bring someone to church, a friend who goes grocery shopping or forms of give and take.”