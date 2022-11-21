ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage

EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
EDMOND, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
William Davis

Execution of Four Chinese Nationals Reported at a Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a man after a shooting at a cannabis farm in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, where they claim four Chinese nationals were murdered and another was injured.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
NBA

‘No One Leaves Hungry’

As part of the 15th Holiday Assist, Chet Holmgren Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner for Oklahoma Foster Families. Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren may be sidelined with injury for the season, but that didn’t stop him or his family from jumping into action during the holidays. Thanksgiving has always been a big...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Kenrich Williams Helps Family at Homeland

On Tuesday afternoon, 13-year-old Tristan Rainge stood behind his 8-year-old little sister Talia, crossed his arms and gently rested them on top of her head – a sign of affection that only makes sense to siblings. Gazing up at the 6-foot-7 Kenrich Williams, any bit of teenage toughness fell from Tristan’s face. He was all childhood wonder again.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110

Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

"Have To Do A Better Job" | Jazz Struggle On Defense, Fall To Detroit On Wednesday Night

Despite an impressive offensive performance, Utah couldn't string together enough stops defensively and fell 125-116 to Detroit on Wednesday night. "I thought we played pretty good basketball in the second half," head coach Will Hardy said. "As a team, I thought we got to where we are by having a chip on our shoulders. … I do not think we had that chip on our shoulders tonight."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

