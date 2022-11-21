Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Believed To Be Found in Wyoming
The remains of an elk hunter who went missing in 2019 were believed to be found in Wyoming. On Oct. 16, a group of hunters found a firearm underneath a pile of vegetation. This discovery led to an investigation in the area, and authorities believe they’ve found the remains of the missing hunter.
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
'Supernatural' actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47
Oklahoma native and television actor Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters on the popular CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared the news in a Nov. 17 Facebook post. ...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student
EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
(CNN) -- At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. The storms claimed lives in Oklahoma and Texas, according to officials. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an...
Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage
EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Execution of Four Chinese Nationals Reported at a Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a man after a shooting at a cannabis farm in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, where they claim four Chinese nationals were murdered and another was injured.
Orlando Magic Celebrate Thanksgiving at Coalition for the Homeless for the 30th Year
ORLANDO - Some traditions never get old. The Orlando Magic serving breakfast to the homeless on Thanksgiving morning is without a doubt one of them. This year marked the 30th time the Magic have done that at the Coalition for the Homeless. Joined by DeVos family members, Magic CEO Alex...
Oklahoma high school football third-round playoff scoreboard
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with the third-round of playoffs for Week 12 kicking off Friday. Here's a look at the scoreboard:. Vote:Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 12. Oklahoma high school football Week 13 schedule. Class 6A-I Semifinals. At Broken Arrow.
‘No One Leaves Hungry’
As part of the 15th Holiday Assist, Chet Holmgren Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner for Oklahoma Foster Families. Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren may be sidelined with injury for the season, but that didn’t stop him or his family from jumping into action during the holidays. Thanksgiving has always been a big...
Kenrich Williams Helps Family at Homeland
On Tuesday afternoon, 13-year-old Tristan Rainge stood behind his 8-year-old little sister Talia, crossed his arms and gently rested them on top of her head – a sign of affection that only makes sense to siblings. Gazing up at the 6-foot-7 Kenrich Williams, any bit of teenage toughness fell from Tristan’s face. He was all childhood wonder again.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110
Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.
"Have To Do A Better Job" | Jazz Struggle On Defense, Fall To Detroit On Wednesday Night
Despite an impressive offensive performance, Utah couldn't string together enough stops defensively and fell 125-116 to Detroit on Wednesday night. "I thought we played pretty good basketball in the second half," head coach Will Hardy said. "As a team, I thought we got to where we are by having a chip on our shoulders. … I do not think we had that chip on our shoulders tonight."
