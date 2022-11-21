ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount

Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ZDNet

The 31 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since...
Houston Chronicle

Amazon's got a hidden deal for the iPad Air's lowest price ever

Black Friday is a day for deals — and if you're bored and browsing before Black Friday, or even Thanksgiving dinner, you can get a jump on saving a bundle of money on a new iPad Air, thanks to this deal on Amazon. If you navigate over to the...
Apartment Therapy

Bed Bath & Beyond’s Epic Black Friday Sale Includes Up to 25% Off Sitewide — Shop Dyson, KitchenAid, Cuisinart and More Top Brands

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. At this point, the name “Black Friday” seems a bit inaccurate, as this entire week is about to be rife with the best deals you’ve ever seen on everything from fashion to furniture. One of the tough parts of this shopping season is determining whether a discount is really worth the purchase. Some places like to be skimpy, offering the most minimal markdowns and making you regret your decision later. But one place you can always go for cart-worthy deals is Bed Bath & Beyond. You might think of them as the place where you can test comfy beds in-store and find lots of As-Seen-On-TV gadgets, but Bed Bath & Beyond also has a huge selection of kitchenware and floor cleaners on sale for Black Friday. Even if you end up buying something not included in the promotion, you can still get 25 percent off your entire purchase through Nov. 27 when you subscribe to emails. And between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, the retailer is offering $100 off your purchase when you spend $300. Keep reading to see our top Black Friday picks.
TechRadar

Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99

Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
ZDNet

35+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon

Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
moneysavingmom.com

Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman only $99.99 shipped (Reg. $288!)

This is a really great deal on this Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman!. You can get this Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman for just $99.99 shipped when you use the promo code 020L22 at checkout!. This is really fantastic deal on a kid’s sofa and won’t...
ETOnline.com

Amazon's New Kindle Paperwhite Drops to Lowest Price for Black Friday — Plus More Amazon Device Deals

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale event to offer members major deals on devices for their early holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Black Friday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
AOL Corp

Save up to $80 on the ninth-generation iPad

Save up to $80: The 9th-Gen Apple iPad is available for $269 on Best Buy and Target through Nov. 22, which is $60 lower than its MSRP and its joint-lowest ever price. Its 256GB version is on sale at Walmart for $399 — also a record low. It's Thanksgiving...
moneysavingmom.com

Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier for just $109.99 shipped! (Reg. $220!)

Grab a great deal on this smartmi HEPA Air Purifier right now! {Sponsored by smartmi.}. As a Black Friday Deal, Amazon has this smartmi HEPA Air Purifier for just $109.99 shipped when you clip the $110 e-coupon! This is a highly-rated air purifier that gets great reviews and this is the lowest price on record by a long shot!

