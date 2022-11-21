CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Four student-athletes from the Western Carolina volleyball team were placed on the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, it was announced on Tuesday. Fifth-year seniors Sydney Carlson and Merry Gebel along with junior Eden Punch and sophomore Bailey Hartsough represent the Catamounts on the squad. The quartet advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, in which first-, second- and third-team Academic All-America selections will be announced in early December.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO