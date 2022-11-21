Florida - Thursday November 24, 2022: Following Hurricane Ian, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15. The number of impacted vessels is significant and many residents are still assessing damages. Taking these factors into consideration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has decided to extend the waiver acceptance deadline through the end of December.

