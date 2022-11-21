ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FWC Extends Deadline for Removing Unsalvageable Hurricane Ian Damaged Vessels from State Waters

Florida - Thursday November 24, 2022: Following Hurricane Ian, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15. The number of impacted vessels is significant and many residents are still assessing damages. Taking these factors into consideration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has decided to extend the waiver acceptance deadline through the end of December.
SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Thursday November 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between November 14 to November 20. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
Treasure Coast Food Bank Receives $175,000 donation from Publix

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 22, 2022: Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also donate 500,000 pounds of fresh produce during the first year to stock the pantry. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves 225,000 people facing food insecurity in the four-county area of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.
