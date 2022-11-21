Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
FEMA: Deadline Approaching for Some Florida Flood Insurance Policyholders to Renew Their Coverage
Florida - Tuesday November 22, 2022: The deadline is approaching for some National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholders in Florida areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to renew their policies without the consequence of a lapse in coverage. Previously, NFIP announced that certain Florida policyholders impacted by Hurricane Ian have a...
wqcs.org
FWC Extends Deadline for Removing Unsalvageable Hurricane Ian Damaged Vessels from State Waters
Florida - Thursday November 24, 2022: Following Hurricane Ian, vessel owners were given a 45-day grace period to bring derelict vessels into compliance or remove them from state waters. The grace period ended on Nov. 15. The number of impacted vessels is significant and many residents are still assessing damages. Taking these factors into consideration, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has decided to extend the waiver acceptance deadline through the end of December.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Thursday November 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between November 14 to November 20. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: State Attorney Declines Prosecution in the Death of Joseph Warren Tenore
St. Lucie County - Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit of Florida has declined prosecution in the death of Joseph Warren Tenore. Their decision was based on "strong evidence" that supports a stand your ground...
wqcs.org
Treasure Coast Food Bank Receives $175,000 donation from Publix
Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 22, 2022: Treasure Coast Food Bank has received a $175,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities to purchase and equip a self-select, mobile food pantry. Publix will also donate 500,000 pounds of fresh produce during the first year to stock the pantry. Treasure Coast Food Bank serves 225,000 people facing food insecurity in the four-county area of Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.
Comments / 0