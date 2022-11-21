Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
Tennessee Titans release first injury report before Sunday's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tennessee Titans put out their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals, listing four players as out and having four previously-injured players return as full participants. The Titans (7-3) host the Bengals (6-4) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After a...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Did Patriots get robbed of a touchdown on Hunter Henry ‘incompletion’?
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry appeared to make a touchdown catch on Thanksgiving, but the call was overturned after replay review. Hunter Henry did not control the ball all the way to the ground, or at least that’s what the officials said. However, it proved to be another case of football fans having very little understanding as to what a catch actually is.
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Watch: Jim Nantz brutally jinxed Michael Badgley before first missed FG of season(Video)
Jim Nantz came in hot with a cold-blooded jinx for Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley ahead of his first missed kick of the season. Not a single Detroit Lions fan was thankful that Jim Nantz was in the CBS booth for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. It wasn’t...
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Justin Jefferson just set an NFL record, and LeBron James took notice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke a record held by Randy Moss, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took notice. The Minnesota Vikings faced the unenviable task of replacing wide receiver Stefon Diggs after they traded him to the Buffalo Bills. They used the first-round pick they received from Buffalo and used it to select LSU’s Justin Jefferson. The rest was history, literally, after that.
Blatant missed facemask on Mac Jones comes back to haunt Patriots (Video)
As great as the Thanksgiving slate proved to be for football fans, it wasn’t ideal for the officiating crews. The Patriots learned this the hard way. The New England Patriots lost by just one score against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. It was a tough defeat for Mac Jones and Co., who had their best offensive output in quite some time just a week after struggling mightily against the New York Jets.
Micah Parsons trolled Andrew Thomas after getting the best of him on Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got past New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas to get two sacks, and he trolled him on Twitter. One of the three Thanksgiving games this year was a battle between NFC East rivals in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The winner of the game would receive sole possession of second place in the division. While the story of the game was “which team would impress free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.,” there was also a story to follow on Twitter.
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Brian Daboll just meme’d himself into oblivion with ref complaint (Video)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll became a meme once he screamed at a referee after a penalty in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Brian Daboll has become a figure of envy among the New York Giants fanbase. He did, after all, lead the team to seven wins in their first nine games of his head coaching career after other fanbases and the media alike gave the team no chance of winning anything in 2022. One thing that the Giants faithful love is Daboll’s passion on the sidelines, as he can become very animated at times.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0