Motorious
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
racer.com
Full schedule released for Race Industry Week
The full speaker schedule has been released for the 3rd annual Race Industry Week, which will run from November 28 – December 2, 2022. More than 125 race industry leaders have been confirmed as speakers including Justin Marks, Steve Phelps, Tom Kristensen, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Clay Millican, Erica Enders, Jay Frye, Mike Beam, Marcus Smith, John Doonan, Alan Gow, Kyle Petty, Mike Hull, Beth Paretta, Jim Campbell, and many more.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
racer.com
RLL reassigns Lundgaard, Harvey entries for 2023 IndyCar season
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has moved 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard to represent primary sponsor Hy-Vee in the No. 45 Honda and shifted Jack Harvey from the No. 45 to Lundgaard’s now-former No. 30 Honda to represent myriad sponsors that will be confirmed at a later date.
racer.com
Haywood's Motorsports Hall of Fame of America 'Giving Tuesday' message
Next March in Daytona Beach, the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America will hold its 35th Annual Induction Celebration. In the past three-and-a-half decades the MSHFA has created the nation’s premier Motorsports Hall of Fame, but it needs ongoing help to continue this incredible journey. This ‘Giving Tuesday,’ November 29, please consider including the MSHFA in your donation plans.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Motorious
Rare 1970 Chevy Chevelle Found Rotting Away In Yard
Stores like this seem to be as old as time. A young buck strollers into a dealership by himself a beautiful muscle car from the 1970s, drives it until the wheels fall off, and eventually the car ends up rotting in some field. In the case of this particular gentleman, that story hits particularly hard. Originally purchasing the car brand new from the factory, the automobile spent its life driving at high speeds showing off its pretty colors. Eventually it landed where many have seen it today, the owner’s yard.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Why Chad Knaus no longer hates TV cameras
Chad Knaus once hated the television camera. That is not an exaggeration. Knaus says it twice with a laugh when asked how he once viewed television as a competitor versus how he views it now. As one of the most recognizable and successful NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs, the cameras always found him. If he made a bad call for the No. 48 team of Jimmie Johnson or the No. 24 team of William Byron, the camera was there to see his reaction. If something happened to his driver on the racetrack, the camera was there to document the aftermath.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
racer.com
Long-awaited McLaren debut a special day for Piastri
Oscar Piastri says his long-awaited public test debut for McLaren was a special day and gives him a head start on 2023 after completing more than 100 laps at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. Teams could run two cars during Tuesday’s test, provided one was for race drivers...
racer.com
Peterson joins Front Row as McDowell's crew chief
Front Row Motorsports has hired Travis Peterson to be Michael McDowell’s crew chief next season while a decision is still to be made on who will lead the No. 38 team. Peterson joins the organization and McDowell’s No. 34 team after serving as a race engineer at RFK Racing for the last five seasons. Prior to that, Peterson spent time in the same role at Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports.
Top Speed
Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster
Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
racer.com
Red Bull confirms Ricciardo's return as third driver
Daniel Ricciardo has signed for Red Bull as a third driver in 2023, reuniting him with his former team. The eight-time grand prix winner had his McLaren contract terminated one year early after a tough two seasons, leaving him without a race seat that interested him for next season. Keen to have a break from the constant demands of each race weekend with the hope of returning F1 stronger in future, Ricciardo has signed a third driver deal at Red Bull that will see him carry out testing and simulator duties alongside marketing and commercial activities.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
