Santa Ana police investigating fatal shooting

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 21 AM Edition) 02:03

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana late Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of South Oak Street.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was identified as 25-year-old Fullerton resident Jerardo Vieyra.

Officers are investigating to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.