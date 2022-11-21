Fiery crash kills four when test flight plunges in field in Washington, officials say

All four occupants were killed when their plane crashed during a test flight in Washington, officials said.

The single-engine airplane crashed in an agricultural field around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 18 near Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane left from Renton around 9:30 a.m., the federal agency said.

Its right wing fell off midair and was found about 200 yards from the wreckage, the NTSB said.

Raisbeck Engineering was leasing the Cessna Grand Caravan 208B EX to collect “baseline aircraft performance data,” according to a statement from the company’s president, Hal Chrisman.

“The aircraft was in this initial testing phase and had not yet been modified in any way by Raisbeck,” Chrisman said.

The crew included “two highly experienced test pilots” who both had over 10,000 flight hours, a flight test director and an instrumentation engineer, according to the statement.

One person saw the plane crash from his kitchen window, KING-TV reported.

“I had just witnessed a plane catastrophe of some sort, this plane is coming down and it comes spiraling down,” Ken Baxter told the news outlet.

The plane crashed into a field in an area with rough terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals that made it “difficult to access,” fire officials told KIRO-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are investigating the crash.

A preliminary report will be issued in two to three weeks, and the investigation will be completed in 12 to 24 months, the NTSB said.

The medical examiner will identify the four people.

