Billy Ray Cyrus Says Family Approves of His Engagement to Firerose: ‘Everybody’s Turning the Page’
Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed his engagement to Australian-born singer Firerose this week, and he says his family, including his six children, have accepted his relationship. The engagement comes after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 29 years, in April. "Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
