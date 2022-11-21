Read full article on original website
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
New York State Police Looking for Wanted Man, Can You Help?
Why do people steal? I suppose there are different reasons for different individuals but it's against the law regardless of the reasons. Some people even steal by mistake. When my son was a baby I pushed my cart out of the grocery store forgetting the diapers underneath. For that 3 minutes before going back and paying I could have been accused of stealing.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Don’t Be a Turkey! Extra Police Patrolling New York Roads on Thanksgiving
Don't be a turkey behind the wheel. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some you may not even see. State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving as thousands of people hit the road for Thanksgiving.
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed, When
We've finally learned where you will be able to first legally purchase marijuana across New York State. On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. "History" Made In New York State. “Today we make history by awarding the first Conditional Adult-Use...
What to know about wild turkeys in New York State
Thanksgiving is almost here! In honor of the holiday, here are some facts about wild turkeys, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
New York State authorities deal with private interests in the public name
Like unexpectedly stumbling across a section of the zoo populated solely with exotic animals, let the reader ponder public authorities. If they resemble zebras with their familiar black tapered stripes, the stripes of public authorities would not be the only thing uncanny. Some would have antlers, others would breathe fire. But they all would be recognized as relatives of the horse.
Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!
Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
Could Pennsylvania benefit from using gates to close roads during snow storms?
The recent lake effect snow led to countless accidents and closures on Interstate 90. Those closures tied up valuable manpower and put emergency personnel at risk trying to stop traffic from getting on I-90. New York State has been using gates, like the ones you see at railroad crossings, for years now to shut down […]
