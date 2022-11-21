ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police report series of auto thefts from Loop parking garages

By Rachel Pierson
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago police are advising drivers to be vigilant when parking in the Loop following a series of vehicle thefts from garages.

At least 10 vehicles were stolen in the last month. Officials say the thieves targeted unattended vehicles, either breaking the driver's or passenger's side windows with an unknown object.

The following are the incident times and locations:

• 800 block of S. Wabash Ave on October 17, 2022 from 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm.
• 1100 block of S. State St on October 25, 2022 at 9:00 pm.
• 0-100 block of W. Harrison St from October 27, 2022 - November 5, 2022.
• 700 block of S. Wabash Ave on October 29, 2022 from 7:45 am - 5:30 pm.
• 1100 block of S. Wabash Ave from October 29, 2022 - October 30, 2022.
• 1000 block of S. State St on November 12, 2022 at 2:30 am.
• 1000 block of S. State St on November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am.
• 1100 block of S. Michigan Ave on November 13, 2022 at 5:45 pm.
• 700 block of S. State St on November 17, 2022 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm.
• 0-100 block of E. 11th St on November 18, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Drivers are reminded to park in well-lit areas, lock their car doors, install an anti-theft system and even advertise it on the vehicle.

Police also say you shouldn’t park near large vehicles since it can create privacy for thieves.

