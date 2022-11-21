ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eighty Four, PA

WUSA9

One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days

DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments

Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
luxury-houses.net

New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M

The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
wtae.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city

PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh

Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Henrico Citizen

Plate and Goblet: A flurry of restaurant comings and goings in Henrico

Perhaps the biggest restaurant news of the month comes from Libbie Mill, where the Brass Tap Beer Bar could open as early as December. Representatives of the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue said that Richmond’s reputation for a thriving brewery scene drew the owners to the area. Brass Tap plans are for a slew of local brews to round out the 80 beers on tap, and for additional bottles and cans to push the count to 100-plus. Bar food will include steak nachos, wings and fried cheese curds, and the venue will boast approximately 20 TV’s and 2 patios.
RICHMOND, VA

