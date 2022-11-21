Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
vccs.edu
Virginia’s Community Colleges prepare transformational request to governor and General Assembly
With record-low unemployment, Virginia has an enormous need for workers to fill an estimated 300,000 open jobs, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has asked business and education leaders for transformational ideas that will help fill these jobs quickly. It’s a daunting task. Not only is Virginia’s jobless rate just...
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum
Richmond had planned to donate the A.P Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, but now, four collateral descendants of Hill want ownership of the statue, and Hill's remains below.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
luxury-houses.net
New Modern Masterpiece in Richmond, VA Never Ever Seen Before Hits Market for $3.75M
The Estate in Richmond is a luxurious home boasting exceptional architectural design with fine quality craftsmanship and stunning light filled interiors now available for sale. This home located at 113 Libbie Ave, Richmond, Virginia; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 4,957 square feet of living spaces. Call Pam Diemer (804-241-3347) – Long & Foster REALTORS for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Richmond.
Richmond superintendent 'excited' to rename 3 schools
A majority of Richmond School Board members voted in support of taking the first steps to rename John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary, and Binford Middle.
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
wtae.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
12 properties set to be demolished in Westmoreland County, with sights set on many more
Leaders in Jeannette have ordered 12 properties to be demolished after the city determined them to be a threat to public safety. The 12 homes on the list plus eight already approved for demolition are all
wtae.com
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city
PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
Plate and Goblet: A flurry of restaurant comings and goings in Henrico
Perhaps the biggest restaurant news of the month comes from Libbie Mill, where the Brass Tap Beer Bar could open as early as December. Representatives of the Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue said that Richmond’s reputation for a thriving brewery scene drew the owners to the area. Brass Tap plans are for a slew of local brews to round out the 80 beers on tap, and for additional bottles and cans to push the count to 100-plus. Bar food will include steak nachos, wings and fried cheese curds, and the venue will boast approximately 20 TV’s and 2 patios.
