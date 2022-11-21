Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
East Louisville diner stepping up to give underserved community members Thanksgiving meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Louisville restaurant is working to make sure local families have Thanksgiving dinner. For the past few days, it's been all hands on deck at the Goose Creek Diner in the Westport Plaza. Restaurant staff have been showing up bright and early, each and every day, to prepare 333 turkey dinners.
Wave 3
Wayside Christian Mission serves hope and thoughtfulness on Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holidays like Thanksgiving remind people of the important things in life, such as humanity and memories. Wayside Christian Mission, the largest homeless shelter in Louisville, is serving a dish of gratitude with a side of hope. “To be in a homeless shelter in the holiday, it’s...
wdrb.com
Veteran's Club hosting annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans, first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that serves veterans is serving up a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Veteran's Club will hold its annual Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon at its headquarters on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews at noon. Founder Jeremy Harrell said the free meal is...
spectrumnews1.com
Toy and clothes drive to help hundreds of Louisville families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul is collecting toys and clothes for hundreds of families this holiday. This is just the beginning of a donation drive that will impact hundreds of families in Louisville. Donna Young is the Director of Volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul. For 25 years, first as a volunteer, and then on payroll, Young has helped thousands of families have a brighter holiday.
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates 70 years of tradition with Shawnee Park's Thanksgiving Day Juice Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's West End celebrated 70 years of tradition on Thanksgiving Day with the annual Juice Bowl in Shawnee Park. "Fun, family, reunions and what else?" said organizer Waddell Elliott. "Community," added organizer Robert Martin. "Community, right," Elliott replied. "That's what it's gonna be." It originally started...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot sees increased demand on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even while their Thanksgiving turkeys were still in their ovens, some southern Indiana families were already getting ready for Christmas. For Bonnie Miller, it's a family tradition. "After Thanksgiving, we were coming, hunting for trees," she said. This Thanksgiving Day was just like all the others....
wdrb.com
MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers gear up for Nov. 27 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers are gearing up for the big Toys For Tots Motorcycle Run this weekend. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. Starting on the Greenbelt Highway and ending up at the Kentucky Expo Center, the...
wdrb.com
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
wdrb.com
Restaurant chain names salad after 'The Hammer'; proceeds benefit business with special needs employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip. "You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer. "I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little. He's...
wdrb.com
Shelby County seniors from Collins High School to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two students from Shelby County will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday morning. Andrew Mazaraki and Kamryn Lawes, both seniors at Martha Layne Collins High School, will perform in the parade. The two auditioned to join a band with other high school students.
Wave 3
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday. The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release. People who...
kentuckytoday.com
Some turkey cooking tips for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – While the Thanksgiving holiday is a great time to spend with family and friends, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says it is also time to slice into some myths surrounding the turkey preparations. Myth 1: Refrigerating a whole cooked turkey is safe. False. Always carve...
wdrb.com
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint helps you decorate for the Holidays the right way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's that time of year to decorate the house for the holidays. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some helpful tips from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. Before stringing lights, check bulbs and fuses to fix bad lights. Make sure you get the right extension cord. There is a...
Catch a Christmas flick at Sauerbeck Family Drive In
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some old-school and more recent Christmas movies from the comfort of your warm car?. Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movies you won't want to miss. The drive-in will...
quicksie983.com
Room in the Inn Hardin County Shelter Opens
Room in the Inn Hardin County has opened a location in Radcliff. The location is 1633 North Logsdon Parkway and will require transporting guests from warm blessings each night. The drive is about 25 minutes and they have acquired a bus to transport everyone each day. The facility can house all 25 people that are in the warm blessings program. They are looking for volunteers who have a CDL, in the morning around 8 am and in the evening at around 530 pm to drive the bus. For more information visit Room in the Inn Hardin County Facebook page.
wdrb.com
Louisville child with diabetes grows up to be a diabetes nurse to give back to kids like her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis. Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010. "It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated,...
Firefighters save Christmas presents from New Albany blaze
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters in southern Indiana made an important rescue while fighting a fire Wednesday morning. Everyone who had been inside the Home Instead Senior Care building on State Street in New Albany was outside when firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to a neighboring home just feet away.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit's new 'Doula Dash' ride-sharing program gets $10,000 grant from city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Moms-to-be in Louisville in need of a ride now have a resource to get where they need to go. Doula Dash is a new program being offered through Granny's Birth Initiative, a nonprofit that provides resources such as a maternity pantry, a milk bank and more.
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
