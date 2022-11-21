ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Toy and clothes drive to help hundreds of Louisville families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul is collecting toys and clothes for hundreds of families this holiday. This is just the beginning of a donation drive that will impact hundreds of families in Louisville. Donna Young is the Director of Volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul. For 25 years, first as a volunteer, and then on payroll, Young has helped thousands of families have a brighter holiday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Some turkey cooking tips for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – While the Thanksgiving holiday is a great time to spend with family and friends, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says it is also time to slice into some myths surrounding the turkey preparations. Myth 1: Refrigerating a whole cooked turkey is safe. False. Always carve...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Catch a Christmas flick at Sauerbeck Family Drive In

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some old-school and more recent Christmas movies from the comfort of your warm car?. Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movies you won't want to miss. The drive-in will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Room in the Inn Hardin County Shelter Opens

Room in the Inn Hardin County has opened a location in Radcliff. The location is 1633 North Logsdon Parkway and will require transporting guests from warm blessings each night. The drive is about 25 minutes and they have acquired a bus to transport everyone each day. The facility can house all 25 people that are in the warm blessings program. They are looking for volunteers who have a CDL, in the morning around 8 am and in the evening at around 530 pm to drive the bus. For more information visit Room in the Inn Hardin County Facebook page.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WTHR

Firefighters save Christmas presents from New Albany blaze

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Firefighters in southern Indiana made an important rescue while fighting a fire Wednesday morning. Everyone who had been inside the Home Instead Senior Care building on State Street in New Albany was outside when firefighters arrived around 11:30 a.m. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to a neighboring home just feet away.
NEW ALBANY, IN

