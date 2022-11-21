Read full article on original website
SEATTLE — Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow market report. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy.
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.58%. This week’s results include an adjustment for the observance of Thanksgiving. “Mortgage rates continued to tick down heading into the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sam...
Quoting is the way many North American building material salespeople initiate sales calls, and it is a detriment to their gross margin. Pricing is one of the most complicated aspects of doing business in all parts of the world. In fact, there was a time when it was popular for merchants not to price their merchandise. Rather, they would place a sticker on the back of the item with the merchant’s cost encoded so they could use their judgment as to what price they thought the potential customer would pay. Contrast this strategy with a sales approach that is not uncommon in our industry that goes something like this:
This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Find out how and why outdated software drags down your business. Right now, the construction industry is a key player driving the entire North American economy, and lumber and building materials suppliers are a crucial component to its success. To grow with this prosperous climate, the key is to leverage technology that streamlines operations and allows you to keep up—instead of fall behind—the boom.
Washington — Newly built, single-family home sales exceeded expectations in October, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sales of new single‐family houses in October 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 632,000, according to estimates....
Q: With economic uncertainty dominating the headlines these days, what do you see as the greatest potential opportunity for LBM dealers?. A: In the current environment, the significant shift to multi-family housing is creating a great opportunity for builders who are seeing a slowdown in single-family home construction. With the rising mortgage rates, it makes sense that multi-family housing is increasing—allowing some builders to take advantage of that trend and focus their efforts on that market. It’s important to note that many building supply dealers have had record-setting years despite some of the supply chain challenges and pricing fluctuations. As the market stabilizes, having a modern ERP in place can help businesses stay lean and efficient. From order entry and monitoring efficiencies to warehouse and yard automation to complete fleet management, these technologies can help deliver efficiency and reduce overall costs.
