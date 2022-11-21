Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
nwi.life
Northwest Methodist Hospital receives Bears Care Grant nine years in a row
Taking care of yourself can sometimes be a challenge. Add time, money, and insurance on top of that, and for many women getting an annual breast exam can seem insurmountable. The NWI Breast Care Center at Methodist Hospitals is making sure that every woman has the access they need. Since...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Go all in on your career at Four Winds Casinos
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casinos are expanding! Four Winds South Bend is adding hundreds of new games, a 23-story hotel, a spa, convention center with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a terrace….which calls for a lot of employees!. The expansion...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
RV Maker Pays $1.15M Over Miscalculated Overtime Wages
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently learned that Alliance RV, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Elkhart, Indiana, incorrectly calculated overtime wages for workers paid on a piece-rate basis. Alliance pays piece-rates to employees on an assembly line to produce recreational travel haulers, towable trailers...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work
More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
Detroit News
Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down
State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
warricknews.com
Indicted Lake County sheriff asks judge to restore his ability to carry handgun in public
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wants a handgun back on his hip. The county's chief law enforcement officer filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking a judge to declare unconstitutional a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public.
22 WSBT
Michigan dispensaries see increased sales for "Green Wednesday"
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Preparing food, dealing with traffic, and, for some, being around extended family can make Thanksgiving a stressful time. Many in Michigan are heading to marijuana dispensaries to find holiday stress relief. You may have heard of “Black Out Wednesday”, when people flood to the bars...
Woman killed in house explosion in Northwest Indiana
Natural gas is suspected as the cause of a house explosion in northwest Indiana that killed a woman inside the residence on Wednesday morning.
hometownnewsnow.com
Manure Pit Death Questions Remain
(Jasper County, IN) - Questions still remain on how a 30-year old man working on a Northwest Indiana dairy farm wound up in a manure pit and died. The body of Gordon Van Baren was recovered from the 14 foot deep lagoon about four hours after he disappeared in the muck at Windy Ridge Dairy in Fair Oaks on November 11th. Van Baren was from Wheatfield, Indiana.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Lanes of US 31 reopen
The bridge work at the US 20 and 31 interchange is almost done. The lanes under the bridge are all open now. That's Michigan Street where it turns into US 31 on the south side of South Bend. The bridge remains one lane in each direction until all the crossovers...
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit
A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
valpo.life
Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy
Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
nwi.life
The Vurpillat Opera House in Pulaski County maintains its history and moves into the future
Any drive through downtown Winamac in Pulaski County will bring you up close and personal with a historic landmark. The Vurpillat Opera House has been a staple of this community since it first opened in 1883. Throughout its long history, the Vurpillat hosted many 19th-century celebrities such as James Whitcomb Riley and Eli Perkins as well as being used as a drug store, flower shop, and roller skating rink.
laportecounty.life
Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City
Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
WNDU
Bridgman hoping to build 60 new homes in the heart of downtown
BRIDGMAN, MI. (WNDU) - Bridgman is a small city with a population of a little over two-thousand residents. Last night, the Bridgman City Council was presented with a development plan for a 25-acre housing and trail project, that could bring in nearly a hundred new residents. “Housing is really hard...
WNDU
Kroger to close early on Thanksgiving, reopen on Black Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heads up for any last-minute Thanksgiving Day shoppers!. Kroger will be closing early for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Its pharmacies will also be closed!. Kroger will resume normal operating hours on Black Friday.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise
The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
WNDU
City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
Comments / 0