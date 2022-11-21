ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
designdevelopmenttoday.com

RV Maker Pays $1.15M Over Miscalculated Overtime Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently learned that Alliance RV, a recreational vehicle manufacturer based in Elkhart, Indiana, incorrectly calculated overtime wages for workers paid on a piece-rate basis. Alliance pays piece-rates to employees on an assembly line to produce recreational travel haulers, towable trailers...
ELKHART, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Region unemployment rates up as more residents look for work

More Northwest Indiana residents are looking for work. Lake County added 1,474 people to its labor force in October, while Porter County added 588, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's pushed Lake County's unemployment rate to 4.1 percent, while Porter County's is three percent.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan dispensaries see increased sales for "Green Wednesday"

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Preparing food, dealing with traffic, and, for some, being around extended family can make Thanksgiving a stressful time. Many in Michigan are heading to marijuana dispensaries to find holiday stress relief. You may have heard of “Black Out Wednesday”, when people flood to the bars...
NILES, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Manure Pit Death Questions Remain

(Jasper County, IN) - Questions still remain on how a 30-year old man working on a Northwest Indiana dairy farm wound up in a manure pit and died. The body of Gordon Van Baren was recovered from the 14 foot deep lagoon about four hours after he disappeared in the muck at Windy Ridge Dairy in Fair Oaks on November 11th. Van Baren was from Wheatfield, Indiana.
FAIR OAKS, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Lanes of US 31 reopen

The bridge work at the US 20 and 31 interchange is almost done. The lanes under the bridge are all open now. That's Michigan Street where it turns into US 31 on the south side of South Bend. The bridge remains one lane in each direction until all the crossovers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana appeals court declines to dismiss LaPorte County defamation lawsuit

A lawsuit alleging that the LaPorte County auditor unlawfully maligned the character and reputation of the attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners can proceed to trial, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, Republican Auditor Timothy Stabosz repeatedly emailed and published to county officials,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Statement from Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy

Early this afternoon I informed the City’s leadership team, Clerk-Treasurer and City Council that, after much discussion, reflection and thought, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for Mayor in 2023. Coming to this decision was very difficult for me, my wife Polly and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the 27th Mayor of Valparaiso. It has been an incredible experience and honor to serve for a season as our Mayor. When I began serving, creating and implementing a strategic plan, I thought for certain I would ask the Citizens of Valparaiso to hire me for at least one more term to accomplish some of the big goals we had set as a Leadership Team and collective community.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

The Vurpillat Opera House in Pulaski County maintains its history and moves into the future

Any drive through downtown Winamac in Pulaski County will bring you up close and personal with a historic landmark. The Vurpillat Opera House has been a staple of this community since it first opened in 1883. Throughout its long history, the Vurpillat hosted many 19th-century celebrities such as James Whitcomb Riley and Eli Perkins as well as being used as a drug store, flower shop, and roller skating rink.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
laportecounty.life

Patrick’s Grille provides more than a meal to Michigan City

Patrick’s Grille was founded to offer excellent dining to the people of Michigan City, but the people behind the restaurant provide much more than that. Owner Patrick Wilkins and General Manager Julie Krause both believe in giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to them, and now their biggest charity activity is right around the corner.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Bridgman hoping to build 60 new homes in the heart of downtown

BRIDGMAN, MI. (WNDU) - Bridgman is a small city with a population of a little over two-thousand residents. Last night, the Bridgman City Council was presented with a development plan for a 25-acre housing and trail project, that could bring in nearly a hundred new residents. “Housing is really hard...
BRIDGMAN, MI
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph, Elkhart Counties unemployment rates rise

The unemployment rate in both St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties rose in October. St. Joseph County’s rate jumped from, 2.5% to 3.2%. That’s higher than the statewide average of 3.0% and also higher than the same time frame last year. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate is up...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

City officials discuss future of Potawatomi Pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Parks officials are considering not repairing Potawatomi Pool but rather replacing it as part of a grander plan for the park. The pool was closed last summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Specialists studied the pool and found that the deck...
SOUTH BEND, IN

