Roblox Human Cannon is an experience developed by 24h Worker Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting TNT so that you can increase the power of your cannon, which will launch you across the field! As you get further, you will be able earn coins that will allow you to be fired off even further than before. See if you can launch yourself farther than anyone else and reach the top of the leaderboards!

2 DAYS AGO