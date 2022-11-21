Read full article on original website
Construction Tycoon Codes (November 2022)
Roblox Construction Tycoon is an experience developed by @xiaogezi for the platform. In this game, you will be building up a variety of towers and buildings that you can expand as much as you possible! As you construct your buildings, you will earn more money which will allow you to expand further! Try and become the ultimate builder in the world.
Kengun Online Codes (November 2022) – Update 0.2.8!
Roblox Kengun Online is an experience developed by Kengun Association for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character and looking to level them up to achieve higher power. As you gain strength, you can take on more quests and enemies of a greater ability. See if you can conquer everything that this game has to offer and become the number one fighter in the world.
Scovillain Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Scovillain’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
A job listing by Riot Games hints possible Valorant console launch
Riot Games might have hinted at an upcoming Valorant console launch in a new job posting. Since its launch in 2020, the first-person tactical hero shooter Valorant has been widely acclaimed and has been steadily amassing a player base. The game has been nominated in multiple categories at The Game Awards, including Best Esports Game, Best Multiplayer, and Best Community Support. Additionally, Valorant has become active in esports with its Valorant Champions Tour competition series. staging the inaugural Valorant Champions in Berlin in 2021.
Anime Strong Race Codes (November 2022) – Trade Update!
Roblox Anime Strong Race is an experience developed by F2P Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking heavily to build up your speed. Once you’ve gathered up enough speed and strength, you will venture forth and batter through a variety of villains. As you tear through the levels, you will get stronger and be able to get further into the game. Try to get number one on the leaderboards!
The Long Dark showcases Tales From the Far Territory paid expansion pass in new trailer
Hinterland Studios’ first-person survival game The Long Dark will release a new expansion pass for its Survival Mode, titled Tales From The Far Territory (TFTFT). Get a preview of The Long Dark — TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY — Expansion Pass Trailer, courtesy of Hinterland’s official Youtube channel:
Human Cannon Codes (November 2022)
Roblox Human Cannon is an experience developed by 24h Worker Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting TNT so that you can increase the power of your cannon, which will launch you across the field! As you get further, you will be able earn coins that will allow you to be fired off even further than before. See if you can launch yourself farther than anyone else and reach the top of the leaderboards!
Valheim patch 0.212.5 adds new Mistlands biome and more for public test
Valheim is an exploration and survival game for one to ten players, created and published by Iron Gate Studio and Coffee Stain Studios. Early access was made available for Linux and Windows through Steam on February 2, 2021, and a release for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is scheduled for 2023.
Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures announced for February 2023 release
Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures is a 3D puzzle platformer video game developed and published by Frozen Pixel Studio. In this game, players will begin their greatest enigmatic adventure by solving brain-teasing puzzles, exploring different worlds with smooth platforming, and appreciating the breathtaking landscape in the mysterious world of Joe Wander. Take a sneak peek at the gameplay of Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures in a new trailer, courtesy of Frozen Pixel Studio’s official Youtube channel:
The Outbound Ghost announces Console release dates
The Outbound Ghost, a clever indie RPG from last year, has finally announced its release dates for two major consoles. The game will be coming to PlayStation on November 30th, 2022, and Nintendo Switch the next day on December 1st, 2022. Sadly, a follow-up tweet noted that an Xbox port...
7 Little Words November 24 2022 Answers (11/24/22)
7 Little Words is a take on crosswords by providing clues, but instead of having to think of the answer totally on your own, it utilizes groups of letters that have to be combined to create the solutions. You can only use each block of letters once per puzzle. Each day, 7 Little Words releases a daily puzzle along with four bonus puzzles (in-app only). This post includes the seven answers for the November 24 2022 puzzle and four bonus puzzles.
CD Projekt RED reveals The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Next-Gen Update features
CD Projekt RED recently went live to discuss all of the upcoming features that will be included in the Next-Gen Update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Senior Community Manager Amelia Koat led the livestream, and was joined by Community Manager Alicja Kozera, Acting Narrative Director Philipp Weber, and Engineering Director Charles Tremblay. You can watch the footage of the REDstreams | The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Next-Gen Update Walkthrough on the official CD Projekt RED Twitch channel.
Daily Themed Mini Crossword November 24 2022 Answers (11/24/22)
The Daily Themed Mini Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It is a smaller grid than the original, Daily Themed Crossword, so it is faster and typically easier to solve, though sometimes you may need help getting a couple of clues. This post shares all of the answers to the Daily Themed Mini Crossword published November 24 2022. Please view today’s Daily Themed Mini Crossword Answers for most recent answers.
Divine Knockout is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on December 6th
Divine Knockout is a multiplayer third-person platform fighter game developed by Red Beard Games and published by Hi-Rez Studios. The gameplay is reminiscent of 2D platform fighters but played out from a unique third-person perspective. Players become a small-but-mighty god of myth as they brawl in all three dimensions and knock their opponents off the arena. Divine Knockout is scheduled for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC release on December 6th.
YouTube Simulator Z Codes (November 2022)
Roblox YouTube Simulator Z is an experience developed by @indieuns for the platform. In this game, you will be looking to live the life of a YouTube content creator! Equip your camera and click away to create videos that you can upload online. Get paid big bucks for your creations and use that money to upgrade your gear. Try and become the ultimate creator in the world!
Reigns: Three Kingdoms releases new trailer and launch date
Reigns: Three Kingdoms, the fifth entry in the mobile strategy series from Devolver Digital, has just released the new trailer “What the Facts”, which breaks down its core gameplay. Reigns: Three Kingdoms will launch this week on November 29th, 2022. It’ll be available on iOS and Android, as an exclusive for Netflix subscribers.
Call of the Sea VR releases first official screenshots
Call of the Sea, the indie adventure game that developer Out of the Blue Games launched back in 2020, has just revealed new screenshots for an upcoming VR version of the game. Call of the Sea VR was redesigned with Unreal Engine 4, and will be available on Meta Quest 2. Here’s the first look at the VR version of the game, from developer Out of the Blue Games:
