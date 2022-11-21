A blockchain is a decentralized, shared ledger that records transactions and tracks assets in a business network. The goal of a blockchain is to allow digital information to be distributed and recorded, but not edited. Blockchain platforms create and manage an array of Web3 functions, including NFTs. Blockchains make the initiation and execution of transactions, such as cryptocurrencies like Tether and BNB, as well as the creation of smart contracts, possible.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO