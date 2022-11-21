ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back To Work: Nick Carter & Sister Make First Family Appearance Since Aaron Carter's Death

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Nick Carter and his sister, Angel , put on brave faces as they made their first family appearance since their brother, Aaron Carter , passed away. The siblings were seen at a taping for a CBS Holiday Show at The Grove in Los Angeles over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The holiday special was hosted by Gloria Estefan and featured stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness for children in the system. The show is set to air on Paramount+ on December 23.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former backstreet boy and his sister — who was also Aaron's twin — were seen mingling with friends on Sunday as the two figure out how to navigate the new chapter of life following their sibling's unexpected death on November 5.

The siblings looked solemn but embraced the spirit of the holiday show, gathering as they were seen with old pals like N*Sync singer Lance Bass , who had his daughter, Violet , in tow for the occasion.

As this outlet reported, a source close to Aaron at the time of his death said the singer was "obsessed" with his older brother Nick and idolized him. She wished the late pop singer's family would have played a more active role in his sobriety and recovery.

Following their brother's passing, both siblings posted heartfelt tributes to Aaron on their social media.

Angel posted to Instagram in tribute to their late twin brother.

"'To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," Angel wrote in the post. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them."

"'I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again," the twin sister continued the post.

Nick also posted a message to his brother while taking the moment to openly discuss mental health.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," the former Backstreet Boy wrote in his Instagram post. "I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

As RadarOnline.com reported, no cause of death was listed on his death certificate, which also indicated that his twin sister will receive his ashes .

"Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," Nick continued. "I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother."

The family has announced any donations in memory of Aaron will support On Our Sleeves , a youth mental health charity.

