hcplive.com
Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease More Susceptible to C Difficile Infections
Only recent hospitalization and proton pump inhibitor use was deemed an independent risk factor for C difficile infections. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are more susceptible to Clostridium difficile infections (CDI). A team, led by Yan-Ming Li, Department of Clinical Laboratory, Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, investigated the molecular...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
hcplive.com
HBsAg-Positive Status, Excessive Gestational Weight Gain Risk Factors for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
HBsAg-positive women with adequate gestational weight again among pre-pregnancy normal-weight women had a higher risk of gestational diabetes mellitus than HBs-Ag-negative women. Pregnant women who are positive for hepatitis B surface antigen are at an increased risk of gestational diabetes mellitus, according to new research. A team, led by Wanchang...
hcplive.com
Management of Relapsing Ulcerative Colitis
David P. Hudesman, MD: For managing patients with chronic ulcerative colitis, we start with induction therapy, meaning we put them into remission. Having them feel better is crucial, and eventually feeling perfect or in remission is the goal. Then, maintenance therapy is keeping them that way. When we are talking about the induction part, it’s picking the right therapy for the right patient. We want to make sure that they are not only feeling better, but their biomarkers are good; something like a C-reactive protein or a fecal calprotectin, is moving in the right direction. Eventually, when we repeat a colonoscopy, and in ulcerative colitis, I repeat colonoscopy about 6 months later to look inside and make sure they are healed. For the maintenance part of therapy, the key is that in the past, patients were feeling better, they were doing well, and they’d come back to see me when there is an issue. I think as we know now for many of our therapies, patients can lose response or potentially lose response over time. The key is, once somebody is in remission or has a great response, we want to monitor them to make sure they are continuing to feel that way and prevent them from all of a sudden popping into our office with a flare-up.
hcplive.com
Compared With Other Treatments for Sleep Disorders, Benzodiazepines Increase Risk of Overdose
A cohort study aimed to examine the risk of overdose when treating patients with benzodiazepines compared with alternative therapies for sleep disorders, specifically in young people. Rates of subpar sleep increased by half, or more, among adolescents from 1991-2019, and these disruptions are associated with a number of health consequences....
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
hcplive.com
Orit Markowitz, MD: Artificial Intelligence, Patient Knowledge on Skin Cancer
A discussion with Dr. Markowitz on her presentation from SDPA 2022, during which she described various gaps in knowledge on skin health and future innovations she hoped to see. In her interview segment with Orit Markowitz, MD, she described areas in need of greater research in the field of skin...
hcplive.com
Ted Rosen, MD: Seborrheic Dermatitis, Tinea Versicolor, Other Conditions Resembling Vitiligo
An interview with Dr. Rosen regarding his SDPA 2022 presentation on dermatologic conditions with white spots that are often misdiagnosed as vitiligo. In his HCPLive interview on his SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference presentation, Ted Rosen, MD, spoke about common conditions that can resemble vitiligo, as well as what areas of research he believes should be further explored.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B
The BLA was supported by positive data from 54 patients with hemophilia B in the pivotal phase 3 HOPE-B trial. This article was originally published on CGTLive. The gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec (EtranaDez), now marketed as Hemgenix, has been approved by the FDA for treating adults with hemophilia B who currently use Factor IX prophylaxis therapy, have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes.
hcplive.com
Efdamrofusp Alfa Well Tolerated in Patients with nAMD in Phase 1b Study
All ocular treatment-emergent adverse events were intravitreal injection related and mild or moderate in severity. New findings suggest intravitreal efdamrofusp alfa was well tolerated in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in a phase 1b study. Both low (2 mg) and high-dose (4 mg) regimens of efdamrofusp alfa were...
hcplive.com
Ruxolitinib Cream Improves Atopic Dermatitis Pain, Anxiety and Depression Over 52 Weeks
New long-term phase 3 data show adults and adolescents both improved measures of quality of life when treated with either of 2 doses of ruxolitinib cream. Topical JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib cream was associated with substantial improvements in patients’ skin-related quality of life, pain symptoms, and mental health and wellbeing across both adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis.
hcplive.com
Infectious Mononucleosis Increases the Risk of NAFLD
The incidence of NAFLD was 263.9 cases per 100,000 person-years in the infectious mononucleosis group, compared to 164.5 cases per 100,000 person-years in individuals without it. A diagnosis of infectious mononucleosis may increase the risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to new research. A team, led by...
hcplive.com
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors
Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
hcplive.com
Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD: Interview on Common Skin of Color Dermatoses
An interview on the SDPA 2022 presentation of Dr. Woolery-Lloyd in which she discusses dermatoses affecting patients of color. During her interview with HCPLive about presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD, spoke on dermatoses that commonly affect patients of color. Woolery-Lloyd is a...
hcplive.com
Ted Rosen, MD: Potential Reasons for Misdiagnosis of White Spots as Vitiligo
A discussion with Dr. Rosen on one of his SPDA 2022 presentations, highlighting his reason for choosing the topic and exploring vitiligo misdiagnosis. During an interview with HCPLive regarding a presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, Ted Rosen, MD, discussed the inspiration for his topic on non-vitiligo white spots on the skin.
hcplive.com
EDS-PLU Studies for Treatment of Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Let's look now and dig deeper into a couple of those studies that have been done for EDS-FLU delivery. We'll talk about the 2 phase 3 studies, Navigate 1 and Navigate 2. Dareen, if you wouldn't mind introducing the study design and study endpoints, and then Drew can tell us the outcomes of the studies.
hcplive.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Status for LB1148
The treatment is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, can possibly reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery. A new treatment for the accelerated return of bowel function after gastrointestinal surgery has been granted Fast Track Designation by the...
hcplive.com
Use of Steroid Eluting Stents in Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Anju Peters, MD: Dareen, this is for you. You do a lot of clinical trials. How do use clinical trials for patients, who for example, have stopped responding to their current treatment? Do you offer them other clinical trials?. Dareen Siri, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI: My answer transitions to some of...
hcplive.com
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo
Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
hcplive.com
Pegcetacoplan Associated with Inhibition of Photoreceptor Loss and Thinning in GA
The post-hoc analysis suggests reliable quantification of photoreceptor loss is an essential tool to evaluate therapeutic efficacy in slowing GA progression. New findings suggest the distinct quantification of photoreceptor loss using deep learning–based algorithms may offer an essential tool to evaluate therapeutic efficacy in slowing disease progression of geographic atrophy (GA).
