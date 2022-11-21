ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe

Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
CONROE, TX
defendernetwork.com

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers to call on seniors on Thanksgiving

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers to make phone calls to area homebound seniors on Thanksgiving morning. At this time, 300 volunteers are needed to ensure that the over 5,000 seniors served by Meals on Wheels receive calls. Members of our staff will...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
PEARLAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
starcouriernews.com

Message from the Crosby Superintendent

I want to start this holiday column with a great example of kindness in action. The Crosby High School Boys’ Golf Team jumped into action when a car stalled near the intersection of FM 2100 and Krenek Road earlier this month. The morning commute was jammed until the teens helped push the car off the road. They cleared up the commute and helped a stranger who was having a rough start to the morning. All this before 8am! They also competed in a tournament in Texas City later that day and played well. Later, the PGA Superstore saw the district’s social media post about the team and generously donated much-needed golf items! Our students set a great example, and they’re why so many of our educators live and work in Crosby ISD.
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

What are Houston schools facing when it comes to chronically truant students?

HOUSTON – As investigators combed through the life of the Robb Elementary school shooter, they discovered he was absent from school for hundreds of days before being “involuntarily withdrawn” from the district. Despite the large number of unexcused absences, state lawmakers noted it is unclear whether any...
HOUSTON, TX

