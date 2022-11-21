Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers to call on seniors on Thanksgiving
Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers to make phone calls to area homebound seniors on Thanksgiving morning. At this time, 300 volunteers are needed to ensure that the over 5,000 seniors served by Meals on Wheels receive calls. Members of our staff will...
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
Monkey's Tail gives hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals away every year
Monkey's Tail in Lindale Park continues holiday tradition of distributing food to those in need.
Holiday events: Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden
Artists from across the globe created "dazzling new immersive installations" along the trail that winds through the Garden. It's open through Jan. 1.
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Message from the Crosby Superintendent
I want to start this holiday column with a great example of kindness in action. The Crosby High School Boys’ Golf Team jumped into action when a car stalled near the intersection of FM 2100 and Krenek Road earlier this month. The morning commute was jammed until the teens helped push the car off the road. They cleared up the commute and helped a stranger who was having a rough start to the morning. All this before 8am! They also competed in a tournament in Texas City later that day and played well. Later, the PGA Superstore saw the district’s social media post about the team and generously donated much-needed golf items! Our students set a great example, and they’re why so many of our educators live and work in Crosby ISD.
What are Houston schools facing when it comes to chronically truant students?
HOUSTON – As investigators combed through the life of the Robb Elementary school shooter, they discovered he was absent from school for hundreds of days before being “involuntarily withdrawn” from the district. Despite the large number of unexcused absences, state lawmakers noted it is unclear whether any...
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
Holiday events in Houston: List of fun things to do in and around H-Town
HOUSTON — There's plenty to see and do in Houston and surrounding cities over the holidays, including dazzling light displays that guarantee to get you in the Christmas spirit. Whether you're looking for ways to entertain the kiddos, date night hot spots or ways to show off Houston to...
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
Best ways to keep your pipes and drains clear during the holidays
HOUSTON — Thanksgiving dinner is filling and it can also be stressful on your drain and sinks. Houston Public Works said sewage overflow from cooking greases and other items going down the drain is a problem they see each holiday season. The week after Thanksgiving is usually a busy...
