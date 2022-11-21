Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
KTVZ
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. Tunisia is one of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East and it had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games while holding European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have higher expectations after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener. France leads the group with three points. Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.
KTVZ
World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock. Mexico’s match against Poland was the biggest weekday in total consumption on the digital streaming platform. Mexico’s win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S. history with a total audience delivery of 4.6 million viewers. Streaming has comprised 29% of Telemundo’s total viewership for the World Cup and Telemundo says it is averaging 2.5 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms through the first eight matches.
Netherlands v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Barry Glendenning for updates as the Netherlands and Ecuador collide in Group A
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil's second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions,” Lasmar said, adding that “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable for Neymar’s recovery. He said the situation of defender Danilo, who has a left ankle injury, was similar to Neymar’s and he would also miss the game against Switzerland.
KTVZ
Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital
What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already...
Comments / 0