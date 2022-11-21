WCC men's basketball roundup: Gonzaga beats Kentucky, Saint Mary's creeps closer to Top 25

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gonzaga vs. Portland State: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland State Vikings close out the first night of the Phil Knight Invitational with a late-night battle. Brew an extra cup of coffee for after the Turkey Day meal, because you are going to need it. It is the first time the two squads have...
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland State on Thanksgiving: Live stream online; TV channel
The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate Thanksgiving with a game against Portland State in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday night. You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial). Gonzaga (3-1) dropped to No. 6 in this week's AP poll after an...
Gonzaga to Play Thanksgiving Tune-Up at Portland State
The 6th ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team plays at Portland State tomorrow (Thur) night before taking part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, also in Portland. The Bulldogs are 3-1 after beating then 4th ranked Kentucky in Spokane Sunday. The Big Sky Conference Vikings are 2-2.
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the Portland State Vikings
Portland State Vikings (2-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs will square off against the Portland State Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Gonzaga finished 28-4 overall with a 15-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs shot 52.1% from...
Three state high school champs from Gonzaga Prep — two Cougs and a Husky — will line up Saturday for a chance to, again, own the state
Here in the Evergreen State, two huge football games mark the passing of every year in sports — this weekend's Apple Cup, of course, along with the WIAA Championship that decides the state's best high school squad. Those who have played in both, well, it's a short list. This...
After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience
Tom Leach feels just fine, thanks for asking. If there is anyone who deserved to sleep in for an entire Monday, it would be him. The longtime radio broadcaster for the Kentucky Wildcats pulled double duty this past weekend. After calling the Wildcats’ football home game Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, he hopped on Read more... The post After pulling broadcasting double duty on Kentucky football and basketball, Tom Leach is grateful for the experience appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
Hawley Troxell joins with Witherspoon Kelley
Boise-headquartered Hawley Troxell and a team of approximately 30 attorneys from Witherspoon Kelley are joining together in a move intended to expand and enhance services for clients in Coeur d'Alene, Spokane and across the Northwest. With the expansion, Hawley Troxell will have operations in Boise, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Reno, Spokane and Yakima, and ...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
TRAVEL ALERT: Rain and snow through tonight – Mark
A quick hit of winter weather impacting your roads and travel plans more today than Wednesday. There will be clouds and cold this morning, with increased clouds and showers this afternoon. Rain and snow is expected until tonight. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Rain and snow will move in...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Spokane?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Spokane?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
Any recommendations where I can find a sandwich like this in Spokane?
Hey, my friends. I suddenly want to eat this kind of sandwich, desperately. Does anybody know where I can find it in Spokane?
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Slick Wednesday morning commute! The snow ends but the slick roads remain – Kris
We are tracking snow-covered and icy roads for the morning commute and Wednesday Thanksgiving travel. The snow is tapering off, but a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for parts of the region. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will be a much better day to travel by road, however, if you...
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
Chilly Monday before some rain and snow – Matt
A fast-moving system will complicate Thanksgiving travel Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Wintry weather will start late Monday in the Cascades and will peak Tuesday night in the Inland Northwest with rain, wintry mix, or snow depending on how far north you are. Northern Valleys could see an inch...
Dense fog for Thanksgiving night, a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday – Kris
We are tracking several travel hazards between now and the end of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dense fog will plague drivers Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday night, light valley rain will turn to snow in spots. Travel over the area mountain passes will be snowy at times on Friday. Finally, we are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday.
