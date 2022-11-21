Read full article on original website
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber
Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery
Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.
Jay Leno recovering after suffering burns to face, hands in 'gasoline accident'
Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
Jay Leno spotted driving back into same garage where car fire burned him
Jay Leno is wasting no time getting back on that proverbial horse. Just one day after being discharged from the hospital — where he was being treated for severe burns sustained in a car fire — the comedian was spotted driving back to the scene of the freak accident. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, Leno, 72, is seen pulling into his famed Los Angeles garage, where he stores his dozens of prized vintage vehicles, in a Mercedes-Benz E55 on Tuesday. Scarring from third-degree burns to his face and hands was clearly visible as he got back behind the wheel. “[I’m] hanging in...
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Tim Allen Gives Update on Jay Leno After Visiting Him in Hospital
Watch: Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Fire. Tim Allen is providing a hopeful health update on Jay Leno. The Toy Story actor spoke with paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 17, saying that Leno was feeling better after the comedian suffered burns from a gasoline fire.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno has been walking around the hospital, passing out cookies to children in the burn unit
Jay Leno's doctor gives an update on the comedian's "fairly significant" second and third degree burns, adding that despite his serious injuries, Leno has been walking around the hospital, passing out cookies to children in the burn unit "and cracking jokes."
Mickey Kuhn Dies: ‘Gone With the Wind’ Child Actor Was 90
Former child actor Mickey Kuhn, best known for starring in the 1939 film Gone with the Wind, has died. He was 90. According to his wife, Barbara (via The Hollywood Reporter), Kuhn passed away in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, November 20. He was in good health until recently, she said.
Video Shows Grandpa’s Brutal Beating Outside Elton John Show
A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
