Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Back Up and Print Your GnuPG Key to Paper
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The asymmetric RSA keys you use with tools such as GnuPG and SSH are very important for accessing information. The loss of a key makes access to encrypted data nearly impossible. Problems created by remote servers without access can also be serious, so it's important to back up the keys and keep them safe. Using paper to store key backups isn't the method that immediately comes to mind. However, it is one of the safest ways.
makeuseof.com
Feren OS vs. Zorin OS: Which of These Ubuntu Based Distros Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When you think Linux, Ubuntu is the first thing that comes to mind. While Ubuntu on its own is as excellent as it gets, it continues to host other distributions, each vying for the top spot. Feren and Zorin OS are Linux variants, each drawing power from the ever-famous Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Open With Menu to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows 11’s context menu has an Open with submenu that lists programs to select for opening files. However, that submenu isn’t very flexible since you can’t configure it.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Your Own GnuPG Key
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. GPG is software that is generally seen as difficult to use because it was used by typically tech-savvy people in the past. However, in recent years, especially when privacy concerns are on the rise, GPG has become an easy-to-use piece of software for computer users of all levels. It's even easier now to create your own GPG key.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Translator Using Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. There are more than 7,000 languages spoken in the world today. With such diversity comes a need to learn them so we can understand each other. Due to the sheer number of languages, we are no doubt missing out on opportunities to share ideas, knowledge, and personal expression.
makeuseof.com
Create Your Own Personal Archive on Raspberry Pi With Archivy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Web pages are ephemeral—existing on someone else's computer, and under someone else's control. Information you rely on and need may endure for decades only to disappear overnight when you need it most. With Archivy you can easily save webpages as Markdown, then organize and edit them on your own system. Yours for eternity. Here's how.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways the Raspberry Pi 5 Can Improve on the Raspberry Pi 4
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Raspberry Pi was first released in 2012. The fifth generation, Raspberry Pi 5, is expected to appear in 2023, four years after the Raspberry Pi 4.
makeuseof.com
5 Annoying Android Problems and How to Deal With Them
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Android is one of the most exciting mobile operating systems you can find. It checks the right boxes in most of the areas you'd expect a good operating system to deliver on. Unfortunately, like any technology you can think of, Android is not flawless.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows System Drive With VeraCrypt
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Held in high regard by many, VeraCrypt is a free and open-source file encryption program. Users can take advantage of VeraCrypt's advanced security features to protect important files.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check Your Wi-Fi Connection Strength on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Can you imagine doing all that you do today, both while you work and while you're enjoying leisure time, without a Wi-Fi connection? Wi-Fi is our lifeline which connects you to everything that matters—family and friends, work, entertainment, shopping, and more—all with a few clicks.
makeuseof.com
Understanding Template Inheritance in Django
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. One of the most powerful features of Django is its ability to reuse code dynamically. Template inheritance allows sharing of code between parent and child templates. It greatly reduces duplication of effort.
makeuseof.com
Asahi Linux Issues "Progress Report", Improves Apple Silicon Support
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Asahi Linux project, a distribution aiming to make a Linux desktop available for Apple Silicon-based Macs, has issued a November 2022 "progress report." Asahi Linux...
makeuseof.com
What Are Color Filters on Windows 11? Here's How to Use Them
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Microsoft does a good job when it comes to user accessibility. There are Windows tools such as Narrator, Magnifier, or Speech Recognition that make Windows one of the most inclusively designed systems. And we can now add color filters to the list of features that make Windows easier to use.
makeuseof.com
The 12 Best Tools to Monitor System Health on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Not sure how to monitor a Linux system’s health? There are a few tools you can use to monitor a Linux system’s performance. While some of these come pre-installed on Linux, others need to be installed manually.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Nvidia G-Sync on AMD FreeSync Monitors
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. At CES 2019, Nvidia announced its software-based version of G-Sync that extended VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support for Nvidia GPUs on AMD FreeSync monitors. However, initial impressions were a tad bit underwhelming as the company validated only a handful of FreeSync panels that can run G-Sync to its full extent, without resorting to any major compatibility issues.
makeuseof.com
Keysfan Annual Lowest Price on Black Friday! Lifetime Windows 10 Starts from $6.12
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows has a strong reputation for being an expensive operating system, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Keysfan makes Windows 10, along with other Microsoft software, more affordable than ever before, especially during the company’s Black Friday promotion.
makeuseof.com
Is Windows 11 Stuck in Airplane Mode? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The airplane mode in Windows 11 works similarly to your smartphone. You turn it on, and it turns off your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity to put you in offline mode. However, what if you get stuck in Airplane mode? Your wireless communication devices, including Bluetooth peripherals and Wi-Fi, will stop working.
makeuseof.com
pCloud Black Friday Deals Lets You Store More for up to 85% Less
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With files becoming larger and larger each year, most of us have started looking towards cloud storage as a way of securely storing our files online. But with most cloud storage companies charging a monthly fee, the cost can quickly rack up.
Comments / 0