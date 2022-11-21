TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More

Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Wednesday’: The Cast Plays Addams Family Superlatives (VIDEO)
Wednesday has arrived on Netflix, and with it, the dawning of a new era for the Addams Family. Over the years, the iconic clan has graced televisions, movie screens, and more, but none have focused quite so much on fan-favorite Wednesday Addams until now. Jenna Ortega takes on the titular role as the dark and moody daughter to Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), exploring the character’s teen years at Nevermore Academy.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Equalizer’: Sneak Peek at Kelly Rowland’s Guest Spot (VIDEO)
A superstar singer is in trouble in the November 27 episode of The Equalizer, and who better to step into that role than someone who is one? Grammy winner, actor, and entrepreneur Kelly Rowland guest stars in “Paradise Lost,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall.
Fairfield Sun Times
Watch Bruce Springsteen Make Howard Stern Cry in HBO Interview (VIDEO)
Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen‘s in-depth interview with Howard Stern, which aired on SiriusXM last month, will be shown in its entirety on HBO on Sunday, November 27, at 10 pm ET. Snippets of the interview were initially only accessible to SiriusXM subscribers. However, Stern and Springsteen agreed...
At the Movies: ‘Strange World’; ‘The Fablemans’; ‘Bones and All’
(WTNH) — Disney’s “Strange World” kicks off this holiday season! Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid, and Gabrielle Union lend their voices to the epic film. It’s certainly a spectacle, as the movie follows a family of explorers facing their most dangerous mission yet, which leads them to … a strange world. Will this new place end […]
